Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference Transcript

Jun. 06, 2023 9:59 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference Call June 6, 2023 3:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Hock Tan - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Securities

Vivek Arya

All right. Good afternoon. We have a standing room-only session. Good afternoon. Welcome. I'm Vivek Arya. I lead the BofA semiconductor semi-cap equipment research team. And I'm really delighted and honored to have our keynote speaker Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom. Under Hock's leadership, Broadcom has become the most profitable semiconductor company on the planet, 50% plus free cash flow margins, very diversified portfolio across wireless, across wired, AI, networking, storage, infrastructure software. So I'm really delighted to get the opportunity to chat with you, Hock. Thank you for joining our conference.

Hock Tan

Happy to be here.

Vivek Arya

Thank you. So maybe Hock, just let's start with the state of the union. A lot of mixed messages from the macro environment consumer, a bit softer but some of the investments in data center is somewhat stronger. So how do you see things right now versus what you thought at the start of the year?

Hock Tan

Well, our thinking since the start of the year hasn't changed. Now first and foremost, we are largely in enterprises infrastructure. We do very little consumer with the exception of our wireless business. Other than that, it's all and infrastructure for data -- for hyperscale, telcos and enterprises, very much. So -- and what we figured is '21, '22 were very strong growth years. We all see that. And it was one of those up cycles in the semiconductor industry is one way to look at it. But largely, to some extent, triggered by COVID but it was extraordinary -- they were extraordinarily strong. And we displayed a big part of that, too. We always thought '23 would be when things level off. And frankly, later in the beginning

