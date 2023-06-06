Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Luckin Coffee: Potential Turnaround With Strong Growth Ahead

Jun. 06, 2023 11:16 PM ETLuckin Coffee Inc. (LKNCY)
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
366 Followers

Summary

  • Luckin Coffee has experienced a strong turnaround post scandal, with aggressive expansion in China and a focus on technology and lower-tier cities fueling growth.
  • The company's retail partnership model has contributed to profitability and margins, while international expansion plans are underway.
  • Despite strong growth and a fairly valued stock, I remain cautious and will wait for the next earnings report to make an investment decision.
Illuminated chinese coffee shop of brand Luckin Coffee in Bangkok.

justhavealook

Investment Thesis

With what seems like a good turnaround story post-scandal and aggressive expansion domestically and slowly outside of China, I wanted to take a look at Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) to see how the company managed to turn around

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
366 Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.