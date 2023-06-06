Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alliant Energy Remains A Stable Pick For Long-Term Investors

Jun. 06, 2023 11:34 PM ETAlliant Energy Corporation (LNT)
Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • Alliant Energy, a public utility holding company, is currently undervalued by 23.5% with a fair value of $69.74, making it a 'buy' recommendation.
  • LNT's consumer-oriented strategy and focus on renewable energy investments support its operational strength and stability.
  • Risks include increased interest rates, regulatory pressures, and commodity price fluctuations affecting net income potential.

High Voltage Electric Power Lines At Sunset

imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is a public utility holding company based in Madison, Wisconsin, with power-provision operations across Wisconsin and Iowa. The company engages in the integrated production and distribution of electricity and gas in the latter geographies.

Company Overview

Alliant Investor Materials - AGA 2023

General Value Prop

Alliant Investor Materials - AGA 2023

Alliant (Dark Blue) vs Industry and Market

Alliant (Dark Blue) vs Industry and Market (TradingView)

Comparable Companies

barchart.com

Dividend Report Card

Seeking Alpha

Relative Valuation

Alpha Spread

Capex Plan

Alliant Investor Materials - AGA 2023

Investment Strat

Alliant Investor Materials - AGA 2023

Inflation Reduction Act Impacts

Alliant Investor Materials - AGA 2023

Forecast

TradingView

I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

