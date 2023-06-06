Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Management Presents at Bank of America Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 06, 2023 10:39 PM ETLam Research Corporation (LRCX)
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bank of America Global Technology Conference Transcript June 6, 2023 5:40 PM ET

Executives

Doug Bettinger - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Vivek Arya

All right. Let’s get started. Good afternoon. Welcome to this afternoon session. I am Vivek Arya. I cover semiconductor, semiconductor equipment at BoFA. I am really delighted to have the team from Lam Research join us, Doug Bettinger, the Chief Financial Officer. What we will do is go through some of my Q&A, but please feel raise your hand if you would like to bring up a question.

But with that, warm welcome, Doug, and I know you have…

Doug Bettinger

Good afternoon, Vivek.

Vivek Arya

… some exciting announcement.

Doug Bettinger

We have been doing exciting. Just real quick Safe Harbor to keep all of my attorneys happy. So let me read this real quick and please take a look at what’s up on screen. Today’s discussion may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements can be found in the risk factors disclosed public filings with the SEC on Form 10-Q.

So, with that, we can actually talk about the business.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Vivek Arya

Thanks, Doug. Thank you. So maybe let’s just start with the state of the union that, I mean, versus what you thought at the start of the year in terms planning assumptions of demand in your various end markets? How is -- if you do kind of a midyear check, how are they panning out versus our original assumption?

Doug Bettinger

Yeah. No. That’s a great place to start. Not only different, frankly, when I think about it. We started the

