Limoneira Company (LMNR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 06, 2023 11:09 PM ETLimoneira Company (LMNR)
Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Mills - Managing Partner, ICR

Harold Edwards - President & CEO

Mark Palamountain - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ben Bienvenu - Stephens

Raj Sharma - B. Riley

Ben Klieve - Lake Street Capital Markets

Gerry Sweeney - ROTH Capital

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Limoneira’s Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, John Mills with ICR. Thank you. You may begin.

John Mills

Great. Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Limoneira’s second quarter fiscal year 2023 conference call. On the call today are Harold Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Palamountain, Chief Financial Officer.

By now, everyone should have access to the second quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings release, which went out today at approximately 4.00 PM Eastern Time. If you have not had a chance to view the release, it’s available on the Investor Relations portion of the company’s website at limoneira.com. This call is being webcast and a replay will be available on Limoneira’s website as well.

Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the company’s control and could cause its future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause or contribute

