Nokia: A Mobile Phone Trailblazer That Lost Its Market Power

Jun. 07, 2023 12:25 AM ETNokia Oyj (NOK)AAPL, SSNLF
Summary

  • Nokia Oyj maintains a decent performance amidst macroeconomic volatility.
  • NOK's solid financial positioning shows high sustainability levels.
  • However, growth prospects are limited and unappetizing due to fierce competition in the local and international markets.
  • International expansion may be challenging in the presence of Chinese competitors, making it difficult to demonstrate product and price differentiation.
  • The stock price remains divorced from the fundamentals, with undervaluation but limited upside potential, making Nokia Oyj a sell recommendation.

Human Chain Against Nokia Factory Closing

Jens Koch

As the digital revolution peaks, mobile devices and computers have become a staple. Households and businesses globally rely on these gadgets. Their appeal increases as online business transactions and cashless payments dominate the world. With that, mobile phone manufacturers and internet providers enjoy

Operating Revenue

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Cash Flow From Operations And CapEx

Cash Flow From Operations And CapEx (Nokia 1Q)

Net Sales By Region

Net Sales By Region (Nokia 1Q)

Net Sales By Region

Net Sales By Region (Ericsson)

Global Market Share

Global Market Share (Statista)

Full-time equity analyst/Part-time Investor. Having adequate knowledge and reliable information can help in your investment decisions. Stock market success is possible as long as one is willing to study, risk, and learn.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

