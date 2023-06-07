Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Harmonic: Robust Earnings Growth And Capital Gains

Jun. 07, 2023 12:37 AM ETHarmonic Inc. (HLIT)
Summary

  • Harmonic Inc. has strong fundamentals and is expected to experience faster-than-average growth over the next three years.
  • The company forecasts strong revenue and EBITDA growth through 2025, with a CAGR of 34% for revenue and 61% for adjusted EBITDA.
  • Investors should be patient and wait for a dip in the stock price before buying, as the stock is volatile and at a peak.
Binge watching the favorite TV show

Rainer Puster

Between June 2, 2022, and June 2 this year, Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) delivered a huge return to shareholders: 73.13%.

Harmonic 5-year price chart

Harmonic 5-year price chart (Seeking Alpha)

That was great if you owned shares a year ago, but what about the future? Can Harmonic

Robert F. Abbott has been investing his family’s accounts since 1995, and in 2010 added options, mainly covered calls and collars with long stocks. He is a freelance writer, and his projects include a website that provides information for new and intermediate-level mutual fund investors. A resident of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, Robert has earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

