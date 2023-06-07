Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MLPA: An Energy ETF To Ride Out The Recession

Jun. 07, 2023 1:12 AM ETGlobal X MLP ETF (MLPA)AMJ, EPD, VDE, XLE
David Sommer Jr
Summary

  • Global X MLP ETF offers a less volatile way to invest in the energy sector with a yield of over 7%.
  • MLPA holds US midstream MLPs and provides broad exposure to the entire midstream MLP industry.
  • The ETF is a suitable investment for the current economic climate, as it provides lower volatility and income during a potential recession.

Multiply sources of revenue. Multiple streams of income

Olivier Le Moal

Global X MLP (NYSEARCA:MLPA) is an ETF that focuses on midstream MLPs in the energy sector. With AUM of about $1.4B, MLPA is designed to provide income and lower volatility compared to other energy ETFs. MLPA holds 20 midstream MLPs

MLPA's top 10 holdings

MLPA's top 10 holdings (ETF.com)

MLPA's industry diversification

MLPA's industry diversification (globalxetfs.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

MLPA vs peers

MLPA vs peers (Seeking Alpha)

I’m an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management.  I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. I cover undiscovered ETFs,  primarily in the energy sector. Closely associated with Modern Income Investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

