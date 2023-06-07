Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Hosts Technology Strategy Investor Briefing Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 07, 2023 12:23 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Technology Strategy Investor Briefing June 6, 2023 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Marilyn Mora - Head of Investor Relations

Scott Herren - EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Liz Centoni - EVP, Chief Strategy Officer & GM, Applications

Jonathan Davidson - EVP and GM, Cisco Networking

Jeetu Patel - EVP & GM, Security and Collaboration

Tom Gillis - SVP & GM, Security Business Group

Rakesh Chopra - Cisco Fellow, Common Hardware Group

Conference Call Participants

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Aaron Rakers - Wells Fargo

Erik Suppiger - JMP

Marilyn Mora

All right! Let's go ahead and get started. Welcome everyone to Cisco's Technology Strategy Investor Briefing Event. We're really glad that all of you came to our event today and of course, we have a lot of folks on virtually. And just so you know, we will be making a replay of this event, and our content and all of our decks will be made available post the conclusion of this event today.

And then, I don't think I got my slides. Well, I'll do it without the slides. I'm going to give my favorite part of the event, the forward-looking statement. We will be making forward-looking statements. So I’ll refer you to our Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which you can find on our Investor Relations website.

So let's get to the agenda. So I'm really excited about the agenda that we have today. We've got all of our key players on the executive leadership team. We've got the amazing Investor Relations team here as well. And this event was really designed to really hit about your key care-abouts.

One, deep dive into our technology strategy across the portfolio. Second, the massive growth opportunities that we've got playing in our portfolio, including cloud, security, AI, plus other growth opportunities. And then we're going to

