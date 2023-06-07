Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Hosts Technology Strategy Investor Briefing Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Technology Strategy Investor Briefing June 6, 2023 4:00 PM ET

Marilyn Mora

All right! Let's go ahead and get started. Welcome everyone to Cisco's Technology Strategy Investor Briefing Event. We're really glad that all of you came to our event today and of course, we have a lot of folks on virtually. And just so you know, we will be making a replay of this event, and our content and all of our decks will be made available post the conclusion of this event today.

And then, I don't think I got my slides. Well, I'll do it without the slides. I'm going to give my favorite part of the event, the forward-looking statement. We will be making forward-looking statements. So I’ll refer you to our Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which you can find on our Investor Relations website.

So let's get to the agenda. So I'm really excited about the agenda that we have today. We've got all of our key players on the executive leadership team. We've got the amazing Investor Relations team here as well. And this event was really designed to really hit about your key care-abouts.

One, deep dive into our technology strategy across the portfolio. Second, the massive growth opportunities that we've got playing in our portfolio, including cloud, security, AI, plus other growth opportunities. And then we're going to talk about the innovation we're driving across our portfolio and some of the announcements you heard today at Cisco Live.

So kicking us off will be Scott Herren, our CFO. He'll provide some opening remarks. Then we'll be joined by Liz Centoni, our Chief Strategy Officer. She'll give you a deep dive into our strategy. Why we're so well-positioned to go after those massive opportunities of cloud, security, AI, plus some other areas like Full-Stack Observability as well as others.

And then we'll be joined by Jonathan Davidson. He heads up our Cisco Networking business, and there is a ton of opportunity. He's driving a ton of innovation within that space, and he's also going to talk about webscale. As you all know, we're accelerating our opportunity, our footprint and gaining share, so you'll hear more about that.

And then from there, we'll have Jeetu Patel. As you all know, he heads up our security and our collaboration business. He's going to bring up a key member of his team, Tom Gillis. They are going to talk to you about our security vision and why we're going to win in the security market.

We'll take a quick ten-minute break, and then we're going to have Rakesh Chopra. He's going to join us virtually. He's going to talk to you about our Silicon One Advantage and why that's an unmatched differentiator in the market that no one can beat, as well as how it ties to our sustainability efforts and our customer priorities, and then I'll come up and wrap it up.

And just so you know, for each of the presentations, you'll have plenty of time to address Q&A to each of the speakers. And then I'll come up and wrap it up.

So with that, call up Scott.

Scott Herren

Thank you. Thanks. I don't actually need that. Yeah, my team is the only people in the room applauding.

I just want to start by again, thanking you. I've had a chance to speak to many of you, and I know this may not be the most convenient place in the world for you to be. I really appreciate you making the effort to come here and see this face-to-face. I hope you had a chance to listen to the keynotes or watch the keynotes this morning. We have another keynote tomorrow morning that's going to go deep on some different topics. So if you're staying tonight, I'd love to see you stick around long enough to go to the keynote tomorrow.

The only other thing that I'd like to add, and by the way, thank you to those of you online as well. I know everyone's busy. Like everyone's got a lot to do, and I appreciate you dedicating some time to this. I think the message that I want to deliver is, many of you have been very generous with your feedback on things that we could do better. And one of them is, like you're so complicated. Can you help simplify the message? For me, for my portfolio managers, for the people that I'm dealing with on the buy side, help simplify. It seems like you're doing so many things.

And so Liz, who leads our Corporate Strategy, has pulled together, I think in a way, and you saw some of this in the keynote this morning, how you can – like the unifying themes over that, so you can get a better sense of trying to simplify the story.

The second is there's more that we can likely do on the reporting front, and so we're looking at that as well. I'm not going to change mid-quarter. But again, to try to simplify and make it easier for you to digest what we're doing.

The second is, one of the things that I've heard from several of you is, hey, I'm worried about market share. I'm worried about innovation. I'm worried about the long-term? What does this mean? Is this – and one of the phrases that someone used with me, is this a melting iceberg? And it's not. But again, part of that is we need to now demonstrate to you what is it we're doing? What is the innovation that we're driving organically, and what's the innovation that we're driving inorganically?

And so we've carefully curated the topics here to talk about the strategy overall, to very specifically focus on Cisco Networking, and Jonathan went through some of that this morning. We'll get to a click deeper today. Security in particular is critically important to us, and you heard Jeetu on stage this morning. He'll be here with Tom Gillis, who leads the security space underneath Jeetu, to talk through where we're going there and some of the innovation in that space.

And then AI is the current hot topic, for good reason, right, with everyone. And so we'll talk a bit about – we've talked on stage this morning about how AI will get built into our products and make our products better and make it easier for you as a user to use those products. But we also have a significant opportunity to sell, if you think of the gold rush, to sell picks and shovels right into the AI build out, both on the enterprise side and on the public cloud side. And so Rakesh Chopra will come and talk about what we're doing specifically within Silicon One, to meet some of that demand. Jonathan will touch on that as well, in the large public clouds, as well as on the enterprise side.

So trying to address again, we listen to your comments. I really appreciate that you provided those to us, not just in writing, but in the dialogue that we have. Tried to listen to that and that's what has informed the way we pulled this together today. So hopefully you'll enjoy it.

With that, I'll bring up our first presenter, Liz Centoni.

Liz Centoni

I thought I was done with stage this morning, but happy to be here. Clicker, forgot about that one. Thank you, Marilyn.

All right, as Scott talked about, we've spent a bunch of time around simplifying our – I know Marilyn covered this already, around simplifying our corporate strategy. And if you attended the keynote this morning, Chuck talked about it and said, simply put, we securely connect everything to make anything possible.

But underneath that, what we hear from customers is what we do is complex, right, and we're talking about our customers' networks. How they secure it, how they observe it, and our focus is really around how do we cut through those layers of complexity and simplify technology in a way that anyone can consume it everywhere and do it at scale as well.

And as Chuck covered this, but I'd like to reinforce this, and all of this is driven by our purpose to power, an inclusive future for all, and we live it every single day. It’s part of the reason I've been here for 23 years, and while Corporate Strategy has been my role for the last three years, the bulk of my time, I think all my time in Cisco has been in engineering. I lead our full-stack observability and applications business as well.

And I truly feel, right, when I look back over these last 23 years is, it's a time where truly our scale, our breadth, our technology can help us shape the future along with our customers. And speaking to our customers and our Global Customer Advisory Board about, probably about a month ago, these are our customers, our top customers, who can also be, give us some – I was going to say cynical, but more around give us some valuable feedback, maybe that's the way to look at it. And it truly resonates with them when we talk about our strategy and purpose and how together we truly believe that we can help them scale to enable their business outcomes as well.

Chuck touched on these this morning, and so I won't go into detail on these, but a couple of things. The first four are the ones that we've had in our strategy for the longest period of time, I would say, over the last three years. And those have remained unchanged, whether it's around how applications are a combination of traditional hybrid cloud native and they live anywhere from on-prem, and that's why I focus on on-prem as well, as well as in the cloud, and how hybrid work.

This is about how do you provide those best experiences no matter where the person is and no matter what they are accessing as well. And all these together in terms of distributed workforces, distributed applications, are also driving different traffic patterns. You then add automation. You then add the need for more intelligence and simplicity as well, you really have to modernize your infrastructure.

And then security underpins everything. It's built-in ground up for us from day one. We should probably be talking more about how we even drive security as part of our development lifecycle as well. But the new set of things coming up is more around AI driven security attacks are getting so much more sophisticated, right? The prince out there who's sending that email sounds so eloquent nowadays. And so these are the new things that are coming up. And no matter the number of security point solutions out there and number of teams, the number of security attacks and the frequency of those attacks are getting increasingly high. So security, top topic.

Sustainability. Over the last year we've added this as one of the top priorities that our customers continue to talk to us about. As they've said that, hey, sustainability is a big part of how we operate and run our businesses, right. So what we build, whether it's in Jonathan's business, the software business, and security and observability absolutely is around how do we enable our customers' sustainability goals, including with Silicon One, more efficiency, higher bandwidth. But also we have our own sustainability goals of getting to net zero by 2040 as Scope 2 and Scope 3 get a lot more challenging than Scope 1.

When we look at what our customers tell us as their top needs, whether it's around, hey, the world's hyper-connected, my life is really around hybrid multi-cloud as a defacto way I operate, because I have assets that sit across all of these. And I need to be able to provide that seamless experience to my users, that we see as a tailwind for us, because our portfolio comes together beautifully for that, and we'll talk about that as part of our platforms.

Security, I touched on that. Hybrid work, bringing together our portfolio in collaboration, networking, and security. In applications, why do we care about observability? Because most of the time we're looking at it and going, hey, it's the app dev persona. Most often than not, Cisco doesn't touch on it. It's more than the app dev persona. The IT ops, the net ops, the sec ops, they are all important in making that applications environment much more simpler.

In addition to what our customers tell us, that they see us helping them enable, we look at it as a huge tailwind for us, but we're working with them also around, how do they consume our technology in a much more simpler way. So how do we bring multiple parts of our portfolio together to enable business outcomes for them? How do we deliver capabilities through a platform where it's much more easier to actually consume those capabilities as well.

A lot of our capabilities, especially in the software is delivered as a service. But if customers want it on-prem, we make that choice available as well, because more and more what we're hearing from our customers is, as soon as you develop it, we want to deploy it in the environment. Long gone are the days where I took 12 to 18 months to test it and so you'll see a big push in terms of as a service, not just in the software side, but in the hardware side as well.

Scott talks to you about this. Scott and Chuck do every quarter, with the exception of probably Edge at the bottom. These are our four pillars that we report out as well. What I do want to highlight is that, when we look at these pillars, these are key areas of investment where we invest more than $6 billion plus every year. And these are cross-portfolio in terms of what it takes to deliver the customer outcomes that they are looking for, whether it's around hybrid work where our portfolio comes together through collaboration, security and networking, or it's at the Edge where it goes across our portfolio in networking, security and observability as well.

So when I think about or what I would advocate, like when you think about our portfolio today, it's comprised of four core businesses; networking, security, collaboration, and observability. And wrapped around it is our customer experience piece. Everything from service to the support we provide to our customers and the customer success motion as well. That is really about how do we take, how do we help customers through their own lifecycle journey.

The customers that we serve, and I know we don't talk about a lot of these on our earnings call, has expanded from what you would traditionally look at Cisco and say, yeah, I know you talked to network engineers and IT ops and maybe netsec ops for example. But what's not clear or what we haven't articulated very well is we talk a lot to DevOps and SREs, especially as part of our cloud portfolio, part of our Full-Stack Observability portfolio. We're increasingly talking to app developers as well.

When we talk KPIs to our customer, on one end we're about reliability, redundancy, and the other end we absolutely talk to them about how do we enable them to drive their revenue. How do we help them in terms of business risk as it relates to observability and security? So we span the gamut in terms of how we talk to the CIO and CXO organizations. And I think that's pretty critical to see that the number of personas that we touch in our customer base, whether these are influence or these are budget owners, it has spanned from probably those who have been covering Cisco for a long time, have seen us kind of talk to as well.

When we enable this in terms of how do we help our customers navigate in these environments, we also turn it around and see it as opportunities. Like in connectivity for example, connectivity is far from over. That's why we talk about one of the key trends is hyper-connectivity. There's so many more devices and this need for more data, more intelligence. When you look at IoT use cases, I used to run our IoT business about four years ago. When we started talking about IT and OT coming together, the IoT use cases, we've just touched the tip of kind of what customers see as IoT use cases that they can deploy across their industries as well.

Everybody's asking for more immersive experiences. There's autonomous everything for that matter, there's digital twins. All of these are driving this need for that connectivity. Work from anywhere. Every customer of ours is trying to figure out, in addition to the technology, what does this mean for me in spending a lot on the future of work, as you can look at that 1.2 trillion.

750 million new apps coming on by 2025. Even if you say, you know what, I'm going to put my own kind of little judgment on top of that and take a fraction of it and say it's $100 million, $200 million in terms of applications, that's still pretty significant. That's where our portfolio and networking security and observability comes together. And then expanding Attack Surface. I think all of you know that pretty well, and Jeetu's going to cover that a little bit.

Searching AI Workloads. Customers are talking to us about the need for being able to have infrastructure that's a lot more efficient than the infrastructure that they can get today, especially when you talk more generative AI workloads, because we've been enabling – they've been building or running their workloads on our AI-driven infrastructure already. It's just that when you take it to the next level and talk about Gen AI, it brings a whole new dynamics in mind, especially as they want to run multiple workloads, not just individual workloads like high-performance computing does.

Good time to talk about AI. This is one where somebody asked a question in the Press and Analyst Meeting going. When is Cisco really going to market more than just do stuff? I think now's our time, because if you think about it, when I think about AI, it is pervasive across our entire portfolio. I mean, we use AI today in automation. We use it in vulnerability assessment. We use it in baselining, both in security, as well as in full-stack observability. We use it in noise reduction.

If you look at the Webex team, they have reduced over 100 billion minutes of background noise. That doesn't happen without AI, right, because it's this massive scale of data that we have, that I think there are very few peers in the industry, and most often than not, we don't talk about competition, but I'm like, hey, we should talk about it a lot more in terms of how we're vastly differentiated versus the others out there.

And Jonathan, I know you're going to cover this in a little bit, and Rakesh is as well. When I think about the opportunity that we have on enabling or our aim for building an AI network at scale, and I think about our Silicon One optics and our data center networking portfolio, I don't think there's any parallel, or I should say it this way, there's few parallels in the industry that would actually touch that, and I know Rakesh is going to talk about Silicon One.

One of the things that our customers trust us is about giving them choice. And over the last few years we've solidified that with our customers. And instead of locking them down into this, ‘here's a full stack for AI, and here's a very narrow deployment model,’ our view is like the Silicon One that we're developing for this is around helping them with, ‘hey, your architectures could be anything from Ethernet, Enhanced Ethernet, and fully scheduled fabric.’ We will always drive a differentiation, but we're giving them that choice and flexibility and having them make more data-driven decisions rather than being locked down to something just because they want to put AI out there.

There's a number of product enhancements. Jeetu will talk about it on security around how we're using AI to enhance our cybersecurity solutions, how his team is working on making AI systems themselves to be secure. And then he's going to talk also around on the collaboration side. How we're including more, and I think he's going to showcase that tomorrow on main stage for the day two of the keynote, around how we're making more immersive and more realistic experiences in hybrid work. Jonathan, I know you are going to touch a little bit on AI in your portfolio, so I'll leave that.

In observability. The team's ready. My team's ready in a couple of three months here to be able to get to market. How we're helping observe large language models and APIs as well, and that's just the beginning of the roadmap that we have in terms of coming out. Better user experience, all of us are driving our products towards a better user experience, more towards, gone are the days of CLI, but not just UI, but moving more towards like prompt interfaces, because we want our customers to be able to consume our products faster and get the full benefit of them.

And then our customer support team has been using AI for a long time already. Now they're looking at how they can do this much more customized and give customers more of a control about being able to address or troubleshoot issues as well.

Internally within the company, we already have been using AI around how we can optimize our own development teams in terms of better productivity and software quality as well. I call it automated inspiration, because with AI we always believe it's a combination of AI plus deemed human insights as well.

So how do we get and think more creatively versus thinking about some of the tasks that could be automated. And just our own IT team, which probably runs a bazillion bots today, is also looking at Gen AI around how do you reduce the friction, so that our own users and developers don't go around IT and start building their own tools for that matter.

So just an overview around how we're harnessing the power of AI. I'd be remiss if I didn't touch on why we're so bullish in networking around AI networking opportunity, because we believe that we're really well positioned. And while today the majority of the market is InfiniBand, we believe that something that Siri didn't like that I said or wanted more explanation, but we believe that this market's going to shift with the majority of it being Ethernet.

And why? Because if you look at Ethernet in terms of the install base, the economies of scale that you can give, this massive ecosystem, that's not going to be just a narrow InfiniBand itself, that's going to be a move towards Ethernet. And we believe that Silicon One, with the flexibility, and I can't wait for you to hear from Jonathan and from Rakesh as well, will give us an opportunity to shine above the others as well.

I would love to touch on our differentiation. I did this at our Global Customer Advisory Board as well. And they said, you know what, it's about time. It's about time you guys talk about some of your differentiation. Try not to be as humble and brag a little bit. So I did put some brag points on there for us, because it's true.

When I look at, what do we do by bringing our portfolio together and do it at massive scale, right? We're a market leader in secure networking. We're bringing together networking security and observability and collaboration and many of these solutions from full-stack observability, which is a $36 billion market, growing at double digits, and we've just, we're hugely underpenetrated, and we've just gotten started.

And then there's hybrid work. There's SSE. When I think about our massive portfolio, we also have access to data across all of this in terms of different data sets that we collect through, via telemetry as well as metrics, events, logs and traces that we collect. We have a pretty unmatched set of data that's out there that we use and will continue to use to help our customers with their AI-driven insights as well.

I mean that, when I think about just even in security, you look at email, endpoint, and network, and you look at the scale of telemetry that we have access to, that's the 400 billion security events that we look at every day. When I think about observability, 630 billion observability metrics to enable the KPIs that I was talking about, the user experience, the revenue impact, the business risk for example.

And trust, by the way, part of the reason for, in some ways previewing this with our global customers is for them to also provide us feedback. It's like, yes, we agree with you. No, we don't agree with you on this. And they completely agreed with us. They do trust us as a trusted brand. They know that for years data protection and security has been number one for us. Even through a very challenging pandemic situation, we've continued to be rated as top-rated in supply chain.

And like I said, we have our own goals, and we're enabling customers kind of carbon-free or net-zero goals as well. And when you look at our global reach in terms of our customer base, a million-plus partners and customers. Outside of China, 99% of the world's largest companies and 82,000 plus in terms of government organizations. I don't think it's – or said a different way, I think it's pretty fair to say that there are very few parallels out there that can compare themselves to Cisco today.

Business transformation. Our customers have continued to talk to us about this fact that, ‘hey, I want you to bring the solutions together to deliver real value. I want you to simplify the buying and enablement. I want to be able to get the choice if I want to consume it in the cloud, if I want to consume it on-prem, as a service, if it's hardware. I want that flexibility. And as soon as you develop it, I want to be able to consume it.

So you'll see we've talked about this on multiple calls, how we've accelerated a big chunk of our business to SaaS and as a service as well, and providing those flexible consumption capabilities for our customers, where we also have not just enabled today, but already enabled new routes to market. Outside of MSP and MSSP, we've also enabled cloud marketplaces as an example where a number of our products today are sold via the cloud marketplaces as well.

I touched this on main stage. When we think about the four tech trends that will shape our collective digital future, it's going to continue to be around hyper-connectivity, and so hybrid multi-cloud becomes absolutely important. How we deliver our capabilities from a cloud platform absolutely becomes important. Full-stack observability plays a big role in there. Our goal towards enabling sustainability. And around the secure part, outside of what we're delivering already here around security cloud, just even making things like access easier. And, again, it's around abstracting the complexity away from users.

So regardless of where they are accessing it from or what they're accessing, it should be simple, and Jeetu is going to talk about this a little bit more and how we're doubling down on AI even more so, especially Gen AI, around making things more secure, making AI systems themselves more secure, delivering those hybrid experiences that are more immersive, and enabling our customers' needs for that, building those AI networks at scale as well.

But before I leave this and go and just briefly touch on quantum, one of the things that we've always talked about, which now everybody seems to talk about a lot more, is around responsible AI. I know I've stood up on that main stage over the last three Cisco Live’s and talked about, what we do in responsible AI, and now I hear more and more of the industry talk about it, which is awesome, but it needs to be more. And for us responsible AI is not negotiable.

So as much as we look at Gen AI as this huge opportunity, we do it with a responsible, kind of framework in mind that looks at everything from bias to unanticipated content to fake content to IP infringement issues. We don't want to stand in the way of innovation for our developers, but on the other hand, it's not a free-for-all either. And so we've got a team that includes myself, our Chief Legal Officer, and our engineering and other teams, our security and trust organization that come together very regularly around how we should build and deploy AI models within Cisco and how do we enable that for our customers as well.

At our Global Customer Advisory Board, in fact a few customers approached me after the fact and said, ‘you know, given our trust in Cisco, maybe you should be thinking about providing this as a service in terms of, I don't want to go out there and buy a foundational model and then train and deploy it. Maybe Cisco should be thinking about that, because I trust you with my data, because you've had vast amounts of data but you don't turn around and try to monetize it.’ I thought that was a pretty darn huge compliment.

And then in quantum, while quantum use cases are still further out there, we have a quantum lab and a team that continues to work on quantum, including things like quantum key distribution, because our fear in this space generally is there could be a rogue actor or a bad nation out there just harvesting a ton of data and then at some point in time they can decrypt it using quantum.

And for us, when you think about classical networks and quantum networks, we believe we are the company that should take our customers to that future where you can deploy both a – you know, you can have classical packets and payloads on the same kind of ports that are deployed around the world. You have quantum key distribution that keeps those communication channels secure in such a way that the keys and secrets are safe, so they don't in the future have to have a separate path for classical and quantum networking. That's our aspirational goal as we look at into the future, and that's one that we aim to enable.

So what I – you know having been here for 23 years and done Cisco Live for the last few years, I don't think we've had this much of an expansive set of capabilities that we've released across the board, and a significant number of them through organic innovation.

I mean, I'm – given my CSO role, I also am part of our M&A team, working with Scott's team. And while that will always be part of our strategy, I'm pretty proud to say that the engineering teams, and tomorrow we'll learn more on the customer experience side, have delivered some pretty fantastic capabilities this week.

So I know I talked a lot out there. I'm happy to take a deep breath and take some questions if you have any.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Hi! If you don't mind, I'll start with a couple of AI questions for you. So leaving aside Jonathan's portfolio where we understand the infrastructure sort of upside when it comes to AI Infrastructure, how are you thinking about the rest of the portfolio when it comes to AI in terms of monetization versus creating a differentiation, like in terms of some of the security that you sort of talked about at the keynote. As you talked about, there's clearly differentiation, but how do you think about monetization?

And secondly, maybe this is more in sort of Jonathan's wheelhouse in terms of AI, sort of when you think about as you said, like as a service model, how are you thinking about how much of that increases the relevance of on-prem versus sort of going to the public cloud? What does that do to the relevance of on-prem?

Liz Centoni

So I'm happy to touch the first one. Nathan, feel free to add more, and Jonathan, absolutely. So when I think about AI, there's two things that we look at. How does it enhance the current feature and functionality that we can deliver to our customers in a differentiated way, and what are the new use cases that we can do, right?

So when you think about in, I'll give you an example of in hybrid work for example, and Jeetu and team are going to talk tomorrow about AI assistance, what you can do about much more immersive experience, because in hybrid work, we're still trying to – every company is still trying to figure out what works for them. And hybrid work will be around for quite some time, that's our future. Not everybody is going to go back to the offices.

So there's more and more that's needed to make those experience a lot more sticky. So when you're not in a campus or wherever it is, you still feel like as much of a realistic experience. So you'll find us focus more on that immersive experience, and customers are willing to pay more for that.

In observability for example, some of the top challenges that our customers have is, I need to be able to not just observe what my application is dependent on, but also what my application is feeding or what my teams are feeding into these large language models is that confidential data. So monitoring things like APIs, open APIs, for example, and thinking about a way that we can show, hey, this is confidential data that's being fed into those LLMs that by the way, you don't own. It's not in a private instance that folks are just looking at it and going, you know, it's automated inspiration. I'm just looking for some help on it.

So these are things that our customers are willing to pay more for, because they are using AI more around even how do they enhance kind of their outcomes at the end of the day, but they also want to do it in a way that doesn't put them at risk. And every single one of our customers is also looking around the room and saying, how do I use AI? So that's part of us enabling them. And then there are new use cases that we're looking at, that I think I would love for us to share when we're ready. There are brand new use cases that wouldn't happen if Gen AI was not here.

The other point I'd make is, when you think about products, we want our products to be adopted and the time to value for our customers being a whole lot, maybe in minutes, in a few minutes. Things like prompt interfaces I would say, are a great way for us to be able to drive that time to value even better and be able to monetize. The more our customers get it adopted faster, the more you've landed it, and then you can expand and sell them the next use case.

Jonathan, do you want to cover the on-prem or now on the as-a-service? So maybe wait for Jonathan.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. So you talked a lot about simplification, and that certainly makes sense. I guess when you have a million customers who probably have a million implementations and you're still talking about, well if you want cloud or if you want on-premise, we can kind of do any of those configurations. What is that process like from taking it from a simplified strategy to a simplified sales process and getting your customers to kind of translate it to the end customer?

Liz Centoni

So I know Jonathan touched on this in our – and he did it very eloquently in the session that we had with Press and Analysts. It's really around what we are training and the way we've enabled our sales team is to really pivot to talk use cases and business outcomes. So while we'll build the best-of-breed products, right, it's the best widget that we'll make in terms of speeds and feeds and features, the way we're looking at is how do I enable that outcome?

So I get out of complex areas. It's the user device. It's the endpoint. It's the network. It's Internet. It's the application. It's SaaS services. So when we talk about the outcome and how the capability that we're delivering allows them to bring this together as a solution where they don't have to stitch together each and every one of these pieces, even when I'm talking to a large financial that has 30,000 DevOpers and I said, ‘hey, are you planning on stitching this together?’ And he said, ‘No, I expect somebody like Cisco to do it. I want my developers to focus more around what new services do I – because I'm increasingly…’ The competition is folks who probably are newer into this space. So they want to focus on where they derive the most value. They're looking for us to kind of stitch this together.

So this is what our sales teams are pivoting and talking to is more around how do we enable those outcomes. Now, depending on who you talk to, sure, customers want to, you go and talk to IT Ops or Net Ops. They're like, “Hey, what's the latest and greatest in terms of speeds and feeds and features?” We can have that conversation as well. But the more and more that we're elevating these, the more – and also as budgets get more constrained, customers are still spending on security, and they are still spending on AI. They are still spending on more in terms of automation. Customers themselves are coming and asking us this as well.

I know we're out of time, so thank you. Thanks for being here. And with that, I'll hand it to Jonathan.

Jonathan Davidson

All right. Almost lost my first step there, that was dangerous. All right. Thanks everybody for coming and spending time with us. Thanks to everybody who's watching online or listening.

Okay, let's talk about your favorite topic in the whole world, networking. I always like to do one little example. So if everybody could just take their phones out, put it in airplane mode, put it away, and then leave it that way for the rest of the day, see how you feel. That kind of explains the power of the network pretty quickly. I'll skip through that part.

Fundamentally, we believe that from a networking perspective, there is going to be more TAM in the future than there is now and I'll go through some of the reasons for that and why we believe it, but you just got a few questions and answers from Liz around AI. We see that as a huge opportunity and I'll talk more about some of those tailwinds.

But I'll give you fundamentally, I started at Cisco in 1995, and back then we really dreamed of a day when IP networks would be the de facto way of communicating around the globe. And we hit that a long time ago, actually. But we still, in my opinion, are at the beginning of connectivity and what that can mean for the overall planet and for our businesses and users. We'll talk a bit more about that.

We also see that the hybrid world is here to stay. So some of us are going to work from circular tables inside of the MGM. Some of us are going to work from our home offices. Some of us are going to work from our corporate headquarters or all three. And so we realize that this is going to be important. And as Liz was calling out, we need to have the key technology in order to enable this transition. And in fact, we believe that over the last seven years we have gotten to the place where we have fundamentally the best technology in every area in which we operate, and I'll talk more about that.

We also see a whole host of market transitions happening at the same time. So cloud is obvious. The multi-cloud is also obvious, and you'll hear this more from Jeetu. But customers are not going to put everything in their private cloud. They don't want to put everything in one public cloud either. They want to have a multi-cloud strategy. And they know they cannot get locked into any one public cloud. So there's an opportunity to provide connectivity services, to provide security services, observability services that's consistent across each and every single one of those clouds, and that's another opportunity for us.

We see the Internet and how networks are built as fundamentally changing. I'll talk more about that. And we see that our ability to go and meet our customers where they want us to be is driving that new opportunity for us.

There's also how applications are actually written, and if you go back 15 years, we used to be able to point at a server and say my application runs there. Then we virtualized, you know like, ‘okay, it's in that general vicinity of those servers over there.’ And then we went to the public cloud, and we go, ‘I don't know where it is.’ And then we went to containerization in the public cloud, and we're like, ‘well, now we not only know where it is, but we don't really even know which piece and parts are everywhere.’ So the complexity that is there requires someone to simplify, and there's no one better in the planet to help our customers understand these things than for Cisco. And then of course there's IoT, and I'll talk more about where that is going.

So the challenge that we're seeing, that our customers are telling us about, and why you're seeing a very consistent theme throughout this entire Cisco Live event, is that it's getting harder by the day. Complexity is continuing to increase and we actually see that that complexity will continue to increase over time. And we're going to go from billions to trillions of things that will be connected, and our customers need help in simplifying all that connectivity, simplifying that security, and then overlaying observability on top of that. And the way to do that is by delivering these unified experiences, and I'll talk a bit more about what that means and what that looks like. But the challenge that our customers have given us is very, very clear.

Okay, so how are we addressing it? Well, first of all we are going to continue to build the critical seminal technologies in order to solve the challenges to which our customers have posed to us. This means that we have to be the absolute best in the silicon. We have to be the absolute best in optics. We have to be the absolute best in software. We have to be the absolute best in simplifying and providing a common unified experience. We have to continue to innovate at a rapid pace.

I often will tell new college grads who come in to us through internships, and they go, ‘what's it like?’ I say, ‘well, you all know what a treadmill is.’ They say, ‘yes.’ I say, ‘okay, well get on the treadmill, put it to the highest possible ramp you could possibly set to, incline, and then set it to as fast as you possibly feel comfortable with, and then never get off the treadmill, that is what innovation feels like.’ And like you just have to continue to go and go and go, and it never stops, because the need to innovate never stops.

We also realize that we need to be able to generate outcomes for our customers. It's not about a specific feature anymore. It's not about a specific application. They are looking to run their business, and they want the network to be as simple as walking over to a water faucet, turning it on, and having water come out. They want things to be that level of simplicity.

And so we have realized that the way to do this is to simplify our portfolio, and you'll hear more and more about how we're bringing our portfolios together, so integrations between the networking portfolio and our full-stock observability portfolio, and the networking portfolio and our collaboration portfolio, and of course between networking and security, and you're going to see more and more of that to drive those unified experiences for our customers, so they can focus on their business outcomes instead of worrying about the infrastructure that's underneath it, and the way we do that is all through a whole set of choice, which I'll talk a bit more about as well.

Okay, so this is what I would call a cartoon-level view of operational complexity. The real view is too complex to put on a specific slide, but think about, you are a user, and you could be sitting here. You could be sitting at your home, and you want to go and utilize an application. This is basically what you're going to be going through. Of course, you've got a Wi-Fi access network inside of this room. You're going to be going and connecting to some service provider. From there you have to go and get some set of network services that you're receiving right now, even though you may not know it. You then have to go to some cloud.

Let's say if you're using Salesforce or some other application that happens to be on one of the public clouds, and what happens when something doesn't work? Is it the Wi-Fi network? Is it your laptop or your tablet? Is it a problem with the connection to the service provider? Is one of the regions at one of the public providers having a bad day? Is my application that I'm trying to get to having a database issue, and it's causing me to slow things down? And this is the challenge that IT professionals have today. When something goes wrong, they don't know where it went wrong and how did they go and solve it? And if it's under their control or do they need to call AWS and open a ticket, or do they need to call their service provider and open a ticket or do you just kind of wait it out?

So we have the opportunity, and we are today, giving our customers the tools and the ability to go and simplify this problem, so that when an issue happens, they can resolve it in minutes or seconds and not days or weeks. And that, from my perspective, is extremely powerful, and no one else on the planet has the data set that we have in this environment.

Okay, so I'm going to go a little bit deeper now. And the way that we're going about doing this is by simplifying the networking portfolio. And I told you I started in ‘95, and at peak Cisco had about 52 different business units. And I know this, because I was running a solutions engineering team that was trying to put all of these products together, and I did that job at Cisco for six years, and I can tell you, it was challenging. It is fundamentally different now, because we build our products starting with what the outcome that our customers are looking to achieve, and then we work in instead of thinking about the feature and how do we push it out.

So we start by understanding what the customer is looking to do and then building that unified customer experience at the beginning, that's something you have to bolt on later on. So we are going to continue to drive that consistency, and we are doing that vision that we're driving. It’s what we're calling a Cisco Networking Cloud, which ties back to a G2 launch last year, which is the Cisco Security Cloud.

Now, the Cisco Networking Cloud is a set of unified experiences that enables both on-premise management of your platforms and operations as well as cloud-based management for your operations. Now, that is one way that we're going to drive those unified experiences.

We also are pushing our Silicon One technology, because one, it's so innovative; and two, because there's significant power savings; and three, it is feature-rich across our portfolio. So we started in the carrier routing space, hyperscalers, and now we have it not only in our catalyst switches, but we also have it in our Nexus data center portfolio.

To give you a little bit of data, we launched our first piece of silicon three and a half years ago, December, three and a half years ago. And in general, the industry generates a new chip every 18 to 24 months in a given product family. Between then, three and a half years ago, and today, we now have 14 different pieces of Silicon One coming across our portfolio. The pace of innovation is dramatic, and we're not done yet. We are going to continue to innovate at an extremely rapid pace with Silicon One, and you're going to see it become more pervasive, not only inside of our portfolio, but you're going to see it with our customers buying just the silicon as well and that's been happening and it's going to continue to happen.

The third thing that really has resonated, and this is where I’ll get to the network as a service question, is flexible consumption models. Three and a half years ago we also went out and said ‘hey, you want to buy silicon, you can buy it. You want to buy systems with no software from us, you can do that. If you want to buy just the software with no systems, put it on white boxes, you can do that as well.’

In the similar vein, we have had some customers say, ‘hey look, instead of buying something from you on net 30 terms, how about I buy it from you, hardware, software, everything as a hardware subscription.’ So to me, that is just another example of how we can enable our customers to procure things differently. Everyone has different metrics that they are tied to. Our technology and how our customers want to buy, however that happens to be, we will meet them there.

We announced something called Cisco+ a few years ago, which is our ability of how we go and enable not only our customers, but probably even more importantly our partners to go and offer network as a service type technology. So we're going to continue down that path as well and that ties back to that flexible consumption.

Okay, so talking about meeting our customers where they are. We have customers that for regulatory reasons, they will always have on-premise based management tools. And we will always build the best on-premise management tools, full stop. We also believe that while our cloud management platform has been growing extremely fast, we believe that there is an opportunity to grow it even faster. And so in the keynote today, I really highly suggested everyone go and take a look at our cloud management technologies, because they are market leading.

But we do have a large amount of customers that are in the middle or they are on that journey from on-premise management to cloud management, and we want to make sure that all of those customers come with us along that journey. And so this is where we've added a new technology to enable our cloud management platform, which is Meraki, to go and manage our largest portfolio of switches, the Campus Catalyst platform.

So you can go and now see them as part of the Meraki dashboard, whether it's a Meraki switch or whether it's a Catalyst switch. You can go and do troubleshooting, you can do packet capturing. You can even log in and help troubleshoot into the Catalyst devices through the Meraki dashboard, which was believe it or not, one of the biggest feature requests that we've gotten since we have first announced that 12 months ago.

So, it's GA, it's available and we see a lot of exciting things continue to happen. And we will continue to add more and more of our traditional on-prem managed products. We will continue to integrate them more and more into our overall cloud portfolio. So stay tuned for what's going to happen there.

All right, now, one of the biggest pieces that we have is I'll share with you that – and you all know this, but the platform effect is real. The platform effect is real across the industry and its actually true inside of security, observability and networking. And we have seen the ability for cross-sell and up-sell to work in this environment. But it only works if you have a platform. If you've got a bunch of platforms, it's very difficult to cross-sell and up-sell, because they don't work with each other.

And so we are on a journey, which we have publicly announced today, of simplifying this platform-based approach over the coming period of time. We are already well on this journey. In fact, we didn't put names on here, but we've already deprecated two of the platforms on the far left-hand side and we are going to aggressively move from that to fewer platforms and fewer platforms.

Now, the key is this. The goal is not to get all the way to the right-hand side barring nothing. Like, we only want to get to the far right-hand side as long as all of our customers come with us. So we are going to make sure that we make it very easy and very simple for our customers to move with us during this simplification process. And we've had meetings with our global customer advisory board. We've had meetings with hundreds of customers, and the resounding feedback has been extremely positive. This is great. We love it. Why didn't you do it earlier? Tell me exactly when this is going to happen, because I want to align to your timelines, because I want to get to this end point with you, and that has been a phenomenal piece of feedback and we are going to go and continue down that path.

All right, more about what is the Cisco Networking Cloud. It is that integrated platform for both on-premise and cloud-based offerings. It is going to have a unified experience. So as we go down the process of moving to fewer platforms, the platforms that we have right now, we started a year ago to make sure that all of the UI is the same across these platforms, so that it's seamless for you.

Look at AWS today. You go and log in, there are lots of different teams building lots of different applications, but it looks similar, and you know what you need to do when you're working in that environment. We want the exact same thing happening in our environment as well.

We also have been told that there are specific technology areas that would dramatically simplify the life of our customers, a few of them. One, how can you help me understand what's happening across all of these different domains? My data center on campus, my wireless, my public cloud, my private cloud and everything in between. We today announced the first phase of that where we took ThousandEyes and we expanded it from simply looking at the Internet, to now looking at everything and providing that end-to-end assurance.

The second is, we want to be able to offer a full topology view of all of your assets, and you wouldn't believe how many customers actually don't not only know what assets they have, but what their topology is. So this sounds really simple, but this is a very, very big deal.

The third one, is if I put a security policy into my security domain, how do I make sure that that policy is consistent across all of my networking domains? Jeetu’s team and my team have been working very closely on making sure that you just have to put policy in one place for your users, for your applications, for your things, and it will be pervasively pushed against across all of the various elements, and then we talked about the unified design as well.

All right, Webscale, let me talk a bit about that. So I've told you about Silicon One. I told you about where we're going there. We are continuing to heavily invest in optics, and we are also continuing to heavily invest in optical.

Now, part of optical, we actually include from an architectural design standpoint, we think about Acacia as being part of optical, because there’s a coherent transponder and a pluggable port, just so you're aware. We know that the choice and flexibility resonates with the webscale and hyperscale, and I would say six-plus years ago we didn't have a whole lot of business with them, and now that business has grown substantially and Chuck and Scott share that data on our calls.

That said, the predictor of I think any business, at least in the Cisco space, is how much time are customers giving to you, to help us understand what their deepest challenges are. And I can tell you, we have more integration and more weekly conversations now than we have ever had in the hyperscale space, and we continue to be very excited about where we can continue to go with this.

We also continue to be very focused on use cases and roles, and we not only for our own software and systems, but for our Silicon standalone, and also we have been heavily investing in driving SONiC as an operating system, and that's being broadly adopted by one hyperscaler and we see others moving more and more in that direction as well, and we think that that makes a big differentiation.

The second thing is around how is the Internet evolving, and this comes back to what you all have probably heard me talk about before, which is routed optical networks, and there's really two key enablers to this. First of all, if you go back even just 10 years ago, IP routers were considered the most expensive elements inside of the Internet infrastructure, and by when I say Internet, I mean all of kind of infrastructure, not just the Internet proper.

But if you look at the innovation that has happened in Silicon over that period of time, it is no longer the most precious resource, and we built networks going back 20 years as though it was the most precious resource. It is no longer that way, which means that we can fundamentally re-architect the Internet, that's number one.

Number two, we can actually collapse layers of the Internet. You do not need a separate DWDM layer. You do not need a separate OTN layer. You do not need a separate IP layer. Those can all collapse into one layer, giving greater efficiency, significant lower power consumption, and dramatically enhanced manageability. And we see this resonating first with the hyperscalers, which has been growing extremely fast, and with the service providers as well around the globe. And I had people that two years ago were like, ‘yeah, we're not sure.’ Now we have carriers saying, ‘This is the future,’ and these are very large carriers. So it is a matter of time before this becomes the predominant mode of deployment of the Internet proper and most wide area networks.

Okay, so I had some AI questions, so I will talk about that. We talked about the hyperscalers. Of course, we need to be able to provide them with the technology they need. There's a tremendous amount of work going on, how we need to change our silicon to enable that, our software so you can build very large networks that don't drop any traffic, that's kind of a key requirement, and our extreme latency. Rakesh will talk more about that.

We want to take all of that knowledge that we've gained, and we want to make it very simple for enterprises to deploy their own AI clouds as well on their own premise. We announced that capability today, and that is available. We also see the potential to continue to advance our portfolio. We announced a year ago the ability to use all of our ML and AI insights of the dramatic amount of data that we're consuming, and to give you predictability around what might happen in a network and how can you modify your network before it happens, and that has been extremely well received in the portfolio.

And then the last one is of course using it inside of our portfolio to make our products easier to use, easier to consume, and also make quite frankly, our own engineers even more productive than they are already. And I'll let Jeetu talk more about what's happening in both of those different areas. So I just talked about this. This is the data center blueprint for networking. It's out and available.



And so what have we seen of all the things that we've talked about? The power of the platform is real, and so there's a whole set of use cases, and you'll hear more details about each of many of these, I should say tomorrow during our main stage presentation, but I'll give you a little bit of a teaser.

Honeywell was able to take ThousandEyes and fundamentally transform how they look at their 6,000 different sites around the world, and provide a whole new level of transparency and simplicity to know where the issues are. We also have already announced integration with AWS. So one of the challenges that our customers have seen is that you can see what's happening across the global Internet, and then when you got to the AWS boundary, you knew there was a problem somewhere in AWS, but you didn't know where, you didn't know why, you didn't know how. So now we're actually sharing data between AWS and ThousandEyes, so we can now go and understand what's happening inside of AWS, so yet more visibility and more capability.

AT&T, I will just say stay tuned. We have a very exciting announcement that is coming out with them tomorrow. Thinking about taking this simplicity-based approach across not just areas in my domain, but also in Jeetu’s domain, and how we can simplify joint customer experience to rapidly go and expand that, and we can kind of go on and on around where things are headed.

So with that, I am extremely excited about what's happening in the Cisco networking space, all the integrations that we have going across the various portfolios. And our plan and goal is to continue to be the connectivity and security technology provider for the entire world, and I think we're in good shape to be able to do that.

So with that I'll pause, and then maybe Marty or – I don't know, Marilyn's over there and Marty's here, okay.

Simon Leopold

Great! Simon Leopold, Raymond James. So I want to ask, in terms of sort of the AI opportunities, how are you differentiating products, because sort of the benefit of Ethernet is it's an industry standard, and so how does your industry standard differ from your competitors, and how do you essentially take a lead in that? And remember, I've got to explain this to a financial analyst. So everything I've read, I've gotten lost so far, so.

Jonathan Davidson

All right. Well, I can give you the 30-second answer, and then Rakesh Chopra will be here after the break, who has been working on this for quite some time and he's in our Silicon team, and he's been a fantastic partner for the six and a half almost years I've been back.

And I can – basically it is a combination of hardware and software. And so, if you think about the way that big chassis systems used to be built, you had a line card that had ports on it for Ethernet. You had a backplane that actually had another chip on it that would enable you to connect those various line cards to each other. And inside of the fabric, inside of that chassis, the fabric would be scheduled.

So if a packet came in on this side, you don't really want to send it to the other line card unless you knew that that traffic could get out the other line card and that is a scheduled fabric. The challenge, and this is one of the key innovations that we have, because we're using Silicon One. That chip that's on the line card and that chip that's on the fabric card is the same chip.

Now, if you go to anyone else's technology stack, those are two different chips, two totally different Silicon architectures completely. And so what we can do is a lot of these large AI networks, they don't want to use chassis for lots of different reasons. They want to use smaller boxes. And so we have the ability to say, all right, go and deploy a bunch of these smaller boxes in a fabric. And then we can give them the software where all of those boxes act as one unified fabric.

So this is a technology that came in through the Leaba acquisition, and we have sustained, maintained, and grown since that beginning of time. And I'll let Rakesh talk more about it, but that's maybe like a 75-second version.

Marilyn Mora

Jonathan, last question.

Aaron Rakers

Well, I'm going to disappoint you, because I'm going to build off of what Simon just brought up. So this scheduled fabric thing that you're talking about. Sorry – this is Aaron Rakers at Wells Fargo.

I guess the first question on this is that, is that in the market today? I guess when I look at the forecast that Liz had presented, it's a pretty robust amount of growth for AI fabric network build outs for Ethernet. I'm just curious of how do you foresee the inflection? What drives this change of these network topologies? Is it next year? Is it 2025? I'm just trying to understand the progression of this evolution.

A - Jonathan Davidson



Well, I'll give it to you this way. I don't know that I can answer your question directly, but I will say that I've been looking to try to replace InfiniBand network for over a decade, and people have been before me trying to replace them, but there was no fundamental impetus to doing so, because it's like, ‘oh, they're not that big. It's not that big of a problem anyway.’ So we could, but it's a lot of work.

The conversations that I have now with hyperscalers are, I will do anything to be able to have alternative choice in this space, and whoever can show me that it works at the scale that I want it to work, wins. That's the fundamental change, because the market itself is growing so dramatically. No one, no one who's spending this amount of money wants to be locked into any one given architecture, it’s really that simple.

All right. I literally just got the yank, so thank you all very much. Oh, and with that, I will hand it over to Jeetu, my buddy.

Jeetu Patel

Hello, everyone! So I'm Jeetu Patel. I run the security and cloud business. Just by a show of hands over here in the room, and then I know that there's people online as well. But how many came for the keynote today? Okay, so most of you did. All right, awesome!

So what I thought we'd do is, we'd walk you through a little bit about, what the thinking is behind building a platform. How are we simplifying the platform? And then, of course I'm sure you're going to have some questions around growth and all of those pieces and we'll actually leave some time at the end for that.

So, let me actually start out by just talking about the potential in the market. My headline in the market and the TAM analysis is we're not demand constrained. There's plenty of demand, highly fractured market; many, many players in the market. No one owns dominant share, and we should actually be able to more than get our fair share of it.

And if you think of the scale that we are at, security is a game of scale at this point. And if you think about the scale of telemetry that we have and just the amount of traffic that's flowing through our network and what we're doing, it's actually pretty phenomenal. So 80% of the Internet's traffic flows through our network. We've got 300,000 customers. We've got 400 billion security events observed daily. So there's a fair amount of volume of data and in the world of security, volume really matters, because we have to deal with this at machine scale, we can't deal with it at human scale.

Now, the question that many of you have had is, ‘hey, the market's growing at a certain rate. Why are you not growing as fast as the market?’ We've said that we've had opportunity to go out and make sure that we can shore up our portfolio, and actually today was hopefully very illustrative of that to you on the amount of work that's been done. We've probably done more innovation in the past 12 to 18 months than we've done the 10 years prior to that and it's pretty exciting to see what's happened. But it happened because there was a few structural things that we changed.

The first one was, we actually have completely upgraded the team quite a bit. So we have some great people from Cisco that got put into very influential positions, but then we also got people from the outside. So if you think about Tom Gillis, who should be joining me over here shortly, both of us we’re doing a press event and we were trying to play between three locations and try to get into the car and come to a certain place. So Tom should be here shortly.

He ran networking and security at VMware and is running our security charter on my leadership team here. But the team underneath him is actually pretty phenomenal as well. So Raj came from Netskope, built Netskope. Shaila came from McAfee, who is our head of engineering. Raj is our chief product officer. Our head of design came from ServiceNow. And Compass, whose picture is not here, he works for Raj.

Craig Connors, who runs advanced systems and all of the new projects that are going on right now on the innovation side, he came from VMware and works directly for Tom. We've got the ops team, but then we've also got our go-to-market leader came from Palo Alto, Emma Carpenter. Her sidekick, who is the head of SEs also came from Palo Alto. The head of Americas came from Palo Alto, and then Ambika came from VMware.

And so what you're starting to see is – and then we've got people who run the product teams that we made announcements for today. Some of them came from Zscaler. Some of them are from the networking side of the business. So we've actually built probably one of the best teams that we have ever built in security, and that's a great leading indicator for what you can start to see happen in product velocity, which is then a great leading indicator for what happens on the growth side. So those are all things that kind of go one after the other.

And if you think about way where we shine and what we're going to do is where security meets the network is where we will actually meaningfully differentiate, right. And if you think about the networking side of the house, fast and reliable kind of connections to go out and build and you saw this in Jonathan's deck I'm assuming. I missed the first part of it. They are pretty hard to build and it gets even harder when you have these fast, reliable connections that are pretty complex where you have to then figure out break points where security vulnerabilities can exist.

And so what's happened in this market, like I mentioned about in the keynote, is this market's evolved as a result of patchwork. You've got way too many point solutions in the market. No one actually owns a dominant share. And each threat that emerged had a new point solution for it, and there's frankly only a couple credible end-to-end platform providers in this market. Cisco will be one of them. Microsoft will be one of them. Palo Alto will be one of them. And then we have to just make sure that we think about what specifically are going to be our key differentiators, and we'll walk you through some of that today.

Now, as we think of our role as Cisco in security, what is our role going to be? We thought long and hard about this and we said if you think about a hybrid multi-cloud feature, where everyone wants to make sure that they get the benefit of the public cloud economics, but don't get public cloud lock-in, most companies at least have – one is too few public cloud providers to bet on, and three might be too many. And so usually most will have at least a couple public cloud providers that they'll actually bet on.

And the way that it's worked so far is, the four major computers in the world, you think of Microsoft, Amazon, Google and then you've got your private data center, and your networking and security stack tends to be very siloed in each one of these public clouds. And a role that we can play very credibly that actually would be completely aligned with the customer's interest of not getting locked in, is can we abstract networking and security above that.

So you can acquire and steer any and all traffic to any of those providers and make sure that you can transcend policy across any of those providers and the policy should persist. And that would be a meaningful value-add to the market. It's something that we know how to do well. There's no business model conflict. Everyone, even the public cloud providers are saying that they will be multi-cloud, but the reality is there's a structural disadvantage that they have because there's no incentive for them to be multi-cloud, whereas over here for us. We have no dog in the hunt over there, so you actually have a much more credible story with the customer to be multi-cloud.

And so we launched the Cisco Security Cloud last year. Many people asked us, when are you going to start delivering this? And what you saw today was a lot of announcements that had a ton of momentum around building out this vision of the Cisco Security Cloud. And then Jonathan launched the Cisco Networking Cloud, and those are going to be just fused together and we will have many, many more point integrations between those two platforms, and they will look and feel like the same, because we've standardized on the design language, we've standardized on a common policy object model, all of those pieces are starting to get done, so that we don't come across as a holding company. We want to come across as a platform company, right.

So even the acquisitions we make, we will make sure that we strip out the name of the acquisition. They'll be integrated into the platform, that's the way that we're going to do it. We're not going to go out and have each one of these product brands that will actually stay on by themselves. That's frankly one of the areas where we have not done it that way in the past and that's something that we want to do. So the only brand that you'll actually see is the Cisco Security Cloud.

Now, as you think about what we've done for the Cisco Security Cloud, there are four key areas like I talked about earlier, that we wanted to focus on. How do you protect the user? How do you protect the cloud infrastructure? How do you protect applications, and then how do you protect the breaches? When the breach happens, how do you detect it? And then how do you respond and remediate that as fast as possible?

And like I said earlier, one thing that we want to really be clear on is, what are we going to be able to do that's uniquely different for Cisco that the others can't do as well as us? And that in my mind is very clear. When security meets networking, that intersection point is where we have a very, very unique set of capabilities. And what we'll do over there is we'll make sure that we can provide a common design experience, so that Meraki and the user and the administrator of Meraki doesn't feel like they went into this very jarring, different experience when they go into set-up policy with the Secure Access.

They can actually do it with a common design language. It's all going to be kind of fluidly integrated. We will have common policy objects underneath them so that you can have more integration at a very – and there will be shared telemetry, and we'll have open APIs and so that's the goal of making sure that these platforms come together.

And when they come together, the personas we are serving, there are four personas, we are of course serving the end user, for which I joke around on this one, but what we want to do with the end users is just deliver the most boring demo possible for the end users. They shouldn't have to do anything. They open up the computer, they connect, they get to work.

The second thing is IT. What do we do to make the IT job easier? The third one is a SOC center where you might be monitoring for breaches. How do we make sure – and we have a great incident response database with Talos, and we can actually pull that data and not only go out and help the SOC analyst directly, but we can actually make sure that every product is instructed with that data as well for the breaches and then lastly, the Dev Sec Ops side of the house, right.

And so the announcements we made that you folks saw, and I'm just going to skip through this fast in the interest of time, but we gave this analogy of if you want to turn on a faucet of water, you don't ask which pipe you're going to get the water from. You just turn on the faucet and you should be able to get water. But yet that's not the way that we do things when people have to go out and connect to their applications at work.

If I have to connect to an application in my private data center, I have to log on to VPN. If I have to connect to my application in my Salesforce or Workday in the cloud, I need to make sure that I use ZTNA. If I have to connect to Netflix, I go out and do a direct Internet access and that just seems like it's way too much cognitive load. And so what we want to do is make sure that that does not end up being this kind of overly burdensome task.

So that's why we launched this kind of notion of Cisco Secure Access, which is our version of SSE, which is the Secure Service Edge, which is what Gartner calls as categories. So this is our solution for that. And it's a single experience regardless of what location you're logging in from, what network you're logging from, what device or what application, it's one experience. You have no idea. You just turn on your computer and it works.

And what we'll also do is make sure that these connections are very, very kind of easy to use, and they will be focused on with high performance throughput. So we've got about 42 different POPs right now. Think about us having another 75 or so with Webex that we will be able to leverage that infrastructure. And we'll use our partner ecosystem so that it's just a few milliseconds away from any POP at any point in time, and that's the goal as we move forward.

And once we do that, we'll also tie that into ThousandEyes so that if something goes wrong in the experience, you can actually pinpoint that down to the smallest degree and say, this is what we need to do to go out and solve that. So that's the first big announcement. We believe this is a huge opportunity. This is going to be GA'd in October, at the end of October. It's going to be in early access by the end of June. So this is very, very – this is imminent right now in how it's happening, and we've actually got a lot of customers signed up for early access as well.

And then the second thing was around this kind of cloud protection side, where this notion of having the private cloud and public cloud, one of the things we talk about is this notion of having a ground-to-cloud offering. We can protect the private data center. We can protect the public data center, but they speak different languages. One speaks IP addresses. One speaks services.

And when an application in AWS wants to talk to an application within the private cloud, which is what 95% of the applications that sit in the public cloud need to have some access to some resource in the private cloud, we can give them that same zero-trust affordability so that you can have access to that application and only that application. And if they want to go out and connect to anything else in a different environment or a different application, we don't give them that access.

So retail application, you can connect to your inventory application in the production database, but you can't connect to that same inventory application in staging or development, or you can't connect to a customer database in the production environment. We've given you zero-trust, least-privileged access only to the application that you're looking for. And if you port that workload from one cloud to the other, guess what? The policies transcend.

So going back to my slides earlier, that layer above the cloud providers, we want to acquire and steer any and all traffic to any of the providers and persist the policy that you might have for security. And then essentially, this is essentially what we have with multi-cloud defense and that's available today. So once again, the pace of innovation and the velocity, and by the way, this same management console, CDO, that manages the firewall also manages this. So it's like one single management console that does that.

And in addition to that, we will continue to keep investing in our data centers. And we just launched a high-end version of our firewall, Firewall 4200. It's twice as fast. It's more reliant – it’s more resilient, and we will have this notion of an encryption visibility engine capability, which is through machine learning.

What we're able to do is most traffic is end-to-end encrypted. There used to be this kind of technology in firewalls, which was deep packet inspection, where you would look and inspect the packet to know whether there's malware. The reality is when it's end-to-end encrypted, you can't do deep packet inspection. So what do you do? Well, you can infer based on the movement of the packet and interpret whether or not that actually looks like a breach. And that's what encryption visibility engine does. We just enhanced that capability in our latest version of the OS.

Now, one of the challenges that we have is, we have had a pretty low NPS score in firewall. The reason we've had a low NPS score in firewall is people are actually – in the older versions of firewall, they haven't moved to the newer version, and so one of the things we're doing right now is very heavily making sure that we actually migrate our customers from the older version to the newer version. And you have an insertion point now with multi-cloud defense.

Even if a customer is using Palo Alto firewalls, they don't have a multi-cloud kind of strategy, we can go out and make sure that we can do Cisco multi-cloud defense. And when it comes time for renewal, you can definitely give them an alternative to go out and move over from them to a single platform with a single management plan. So that's basically what we've done with the firewall. And it's basically the most amount of functionality packed into a one rack unit kind of form factor.

And then we talked a lot about, and I'm going to have Tom come up over here because I think we're both playing relay and tag. So we're going to go from one to the other. So the two things I want to talk about over here is on what we're doing with generative AI. So Tom runs our security business like I mentioned earlier. And what we're doing over here from a policy standpoint is we are making it brain dead simple for people to go out and set policy with natural language rather than having…

Like Tom was giving me this example recently where we were talking to a customer. They have 6 million policies, right? 6 million policies in the firewall. It's a lot of policies. And it just gets cumbersome to go out and manage these policies. Firewalls are hard to upgrade. And so what we want to do is make sure that generative AI can be used over here. You just put in a natural language instruction. And the beauty about this is the demo that you saw in the keynote today, for those that are online that didn't see it, you just put a natural language instruction. The system goes back and forth with this policy assistant that says, do you want to set a policy for Tom who's a new employee to give him access to the clean room as we are going to go out and buy a company voltex? You know what it will do is, it will ask you a couple of different options. And then you pick the options you want. It will say, do you want to deploy the policy?

That's a beautiful way to go out and set automation of a policy. And over time, what you'll see is we'll be able to abstract that layer, so that any other policies we have can all kind of fit underneath that layer as well. Think about most of our user experiences over the course of the next few years. We'll actually have a generative AI component to it where you'll have a prompt-based interface tied with a GUI-based interface. And that will actually make massively simple kind of – it will simplify the way that people use these products. And the dexterity that's required is going to be much lower than what you would have otherwise required to go out and set firewall policy.

So that's that. I'm going to hand it to Tom at this point, so that I can make a dash for the next meeting, but hopefully this was useful. Thank you all for coming and I'm sure that Tom will be able to answer questions at the end as well.

Tom Gillis

Thanks, Jeetu. All right, cool. All right. Hey everybody! I'm Tom. I run the Security Products work for Jeetu. I can keep walking through. I think we covered most of the highlights here. I mostly was here to answer any questions you might have.

A big push for us is building these products with APIs. And so the APIs allow us to start to move security into what we call the CI/CD pipeline, which is software developers, when they start thinking about how we build an app, can think about how does security interact with that application and that all lives in software. And so at go time, you push a button, and all this stuff is automatically configured. Nobody opens a ticket. Nobody's updating firewall rules. It's done ahead of time, and that makes a more efficient DevOps type deployment.

At the end of the day, the reason we do all this stuff is to stop attacks like Ransomware. And so what we announced at the RSA show was Cisco's XDR. XDR is Extended Detection and Remediation. This is a really big opportunity for Cisco. It's generally a market that we consider to be white space. So generally customers haven't chosen an XDR solution. There's certainly lots of competition. If you walked around the RSA show floor, almost every vendor was talking a story about XDR. So how are we different?

The way that we distinguish ourselves is we are probably the only, maybe there’s you could argue one other company in the world that has telemetry from each one of these domains, email, web, endpoint and network. And so if you think about an attack sequence, it usually starts with email. Our incident response team said that 80% of the Ransomware attacks we saw last year came from a phishing email. And it's not those goofy, badly written emails from that friendly foreign prince who just needs to borrow your bank account. You know that guy, I just need to – please could I borrow your bank account for a few hours?

Now these are emails that are you know with tools like ChatGPT. They are going to be coming from someone you know, referencing someone you did in perfectly written English. So much harder to figure out friend from foe. You need to look at email. The email will take you to a website. You need to look at every single click on that website. That website is going to look indistinguishable from, say a photo sharing site, right?

But you click on a link and all of a sudden code starts to run on your machine. When that code runs, there's a tool in Windows called PowerShell. If we see PowerShell spawning a new process we've never seen before, there's legitimate reasons why that might happen. But 80% of the ransomware attacks, just like with the phishing, 80% of the ransomware attacks we saw last year came from an unknown process that spawned out of PowerShell.

So if you could see these events side-by-side, weird-looking email, funny-looking website, PowerShell runs, strange process, is now connecting to a customer database, that's clearly a ransomware attack. But if you only saw one of those domains, you're missing more than half the picture. And so this is really our unique advantage in the industry, and we have an awful lot of telemetry to back that up. 400 billion security events per day, because we process so much of the world's email, so much of the world's web, and of course nobody knows a network like Cisco, and a whole large, deep technical bench to understand these types of attacks.

So just as Jeetu talked about earlier, how we're using AI to really streamline and dramatically improve the process of managing a firewall, we're doing the same thing for the security analysts. So in the SOC there are these analysts that process alerts, and they process tens of thousands of alerts every single day. They just come just flowing into the security operations center. And so one of the unique advantages we have is because we run an incident response business, our IR team, not the Investor Relations, the Incident Response team, writes up a case study of here's what happened. And so we have 10, 20 years of written case studies on how we responded to a particular attack.

When we feed this stuff into a large language model, it creates like a smart security assistant. It can recognize patterns and be like, oh you know what? We see this moving to here, and then we see that PowerShell running, and then it's making a move to this customer database. Based on what I saw in that 20 years of history, you should probably be setting up a honey net. Would you like to turn on packet capture? So having the computer suggest to the analyst actions to take, we think can create an order of magnitude increase in the efficiency of the SOC analyst.

So this AI stuff, I know there's a ton of vendor hype around it, but it's a pretty big deal for us. And it creates a whole new way of thinking about how our customer is interacting with our system, right. Imagine a firewall that you can actually talk to, that's basically what we're doing. Imagine a security analytics platform that can actually alert you like, hey, this looks weird, you should pay attention. So it's that level of interaction which we think is going to be transformative.

So, this is really our focus is platforms. You're going to hear us talk a lot about it. You'll hear us talk about exciting news specific to this platform strategy and there's three components to the platform. There's all the stuff that we use to protect users, and that's what Secure Access is, the e-mail thing I talked about. All of that, think of that as one product. There's all the stuff we use to protect hybrid-cloud infrastructure, so private and public clouds. That's the firewall and the multi-cloud defense, all fit into that cloud protection suite. And then there's the stuff we use to tie those two together and look for a breach should it get through these defenses.

So that's the pitch. Questions? Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Ben Wright, [inaudible]. I wanted to ask, so the SOC assistant, the SOC assistant makes a ton of sense to me. When do you think people will be using it on Mass, and does that create an ARPU lift for you? Do you charge more for that capability?

Tom Gillis

So two parts to that. This is always going to be an assistant, right? So it will always be helping the administrator, we think, creating greater efficiency. The firewall capability we're aiming to have the end of this calendar year, like we're actively working on that. The SOC assistant we think we'll have into next calendar year, and then your question was in Mass. Give it six months to really get adoption. The other thing I think if I'm being honest and candid, is that this is radically new technology and we're going to have to adjust and tune it. If a firewall policy administrator isn't right all the time, people are going to learn to trust it and how do I catch when it makes mistakes. So there's going to be a tuning element that we go through. But it's a pretty big step.

Unidentified Analyst

So if it takes off, do you charge more for it or is it already in the product or is it a work in progress and you'll figure out as you go?

Tom Gillis

Yeah, the honest answer is it's a work in process and we'll figure out as we go. But just so you understand the context, it's a feature on a product. I don't think this is something you buy separately.

Unidentified Analyst

But it's a feature that you would agree makes it entirely more usable to many people in the organization.

Tom Gillis

Entirely more usable. So it's a very, very meaningful feature on the product. Like a very clear ROI. Do we make that a different tier of our product offering? Maybe. So one of the things we're trying to do is really simplify the way we take our products to market. So we're really trying to get to the point where we think about a user suite as one thing and there's kind of small, medium, large flavors, and so this would be in what's called the large flavor or the high, medium, low flavor. So we'll put it in the top end of our bundles. But bundles are the way that Cisco sells effectively.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then with regard to what you've announced cumulatively back to the RSA, you know with XDR. When, I guess do you feel like these products start gaining momentum and impact revenue?

Tom Gillis

Yeah. Well, the RSA product we announced it in April and it was going into beta right at the time of announcement. We've got 50 customers running on it, which we maxed. We can't support anymore, so we're getting strong demand signals from that.

It will go into general availability in July and we'll start booking revenue on that right away. And so now, at your level when does it impact revenue is a different question. But we'll start to see meaningful results with it as early as the beginning of the next fiscal year for us.

Yeah, same with our SSE, the Secure Access thing. Like that's right in our wheelhouse. This is something that we're selling to our AnyConnect install base. Customers are lining up for this stuff. If I'm being candid, the customers' view is like, ‘hey, Cisco, you're kind of late here. But we really want it from you. So we're backlogged with demand for that and very excited about the number of customers that we have in Early Access.’ The GA date for the Secure Access is October 27th.

So it's a big summer for us. Multi-cloud defense available now, the XDR available this summer, and then the Secure Access available the end of October.

Unidentified Analyst

So the value proposition of networking and security being at that intersection, it makes a lot of sense. I think there's a lot of security companies trying to make that same kind of value proposition for why they should move more into networking, and so..

Tom Gillis

I won't say a lot, but there's some. Yes, yes, yes, and we don't like them.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. So, I mean, you guys are more differentiated in networking going into security and making that value proposition. But how do you better defend against people making the value proposition that security should move more into networking?

Tom Gillis

Yes, I don't want to sound flip, but there's one simple answer, it’s we need to be great at security right, and we haven't always been. But that's why I'm here. I'm a product person. That's why Jeetu is here. We're product people, and we're focused on building great products first and everything else comes from that. All the revenue forecast and market adoption and customer. It starts with, like build something amazing.

Our customers want that from Cisco. That's how we came to be as a company in the first place. And so, we have to have that level of commitment and passion to build amazingly good security products.

Now, we can't be all things to all people. Security is a big industry. Industry, there's lots of categories I don't even want to touch. But the places where security meets the network, things like Secure Access, things like Firewall, we can be the best in the world. Meaningfully and measurably better than the competition and we will.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey! Maybe if I can just clarify. So when you say the platform will be GA in end of October, does it mean all of your point solutions are at that point?

Tom Gillis

No, I'm sorry. What I said was, GA in end of October is the Cisco Secure Access. So Secure Access is an advantage of significant product integration. So in order to deliver that thing that we demoed at the keynote and have been talking about, the VPN meets Zero Trust, that involves Web Proxy, Firewall, Browser Isolation, Endpoint, Posture Assessment, ThousandEyes. There's like seven that used to be disparate products that we brought into one integrated solution, one integrated data path, right. So we scanned the bits once. One management console and that will be available October 27th.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Tom Gillis

I should say end of October.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. So when I think about the entire sort of product solution portfolio moving on to one platform, is there a sort of timeline of how you think about sort of going through with that? And then sort of a second part, when you think about sort of customers adopting it and they have – let's say they say, I'd like some parts of the platform still. I'm not completely on board with buying all parts of the platform. How does the sort of experience look like for the customer, particularly as multiple vendors come in?

Tom Gillis

Yes, so let's be clear. The Secure Access is an example of a tightly integrated solution. But if you remember the slide I showed up just a minute ago where I said let's talk about a user suite is a superset of what we have in Secure Access. So there's even more. There's email, right, which is a huge differentiator for us, there's EDR. And so pulling all of these pieces together, they won't necessarily be managed by one interface. It doesn't make sense to build one console for email and for sort of network, those are just two different things.

But having integration where integration makes sense is what we're actively working on. Expect to see more from us in Q1, about how we package and bring that to market. So you're going to increasingly talk about our product portfolio in terms of these three suites, a user suite, the hybrid cloud, infrastructure suite, and then what we think of as the breach detection suite or the analytics piece. Does that make sense?

So the Secure Access is part of the user suite, but it's not the only part, right? There's a couple more pieces, and we're actively stitching these things together in a sensical way.

Marilyn Mora

Okay, one last very quick question. So we can get to a break.

Erik Suppiger

Erik Suppiger with JMP. Cisco is overcoming some brand credibility on the security side. How are you going to demonstrate the effectiveness of this solution to the prospective customers?

Tom Gillis

Yeah, I'll be very, very candid. Cisco has had some credibility issues with the quality of the security and also the efficacy of the security products we build. I'm a security person. You can tell, right? I came from VMware, I ran the security business there. It's really encouraging to me how customers want it from us. Like this Secure Access thing I talked about, I have way more customers lining up to get their hands on that than we can even accommodate. So the world needs this integration of network and security together, but they can't compromise on the quality of security.

So when we get it right and deliver great security products, our customers are super willing to believe, absolutely leaning in. Now we've got to deliver that. But remember those dates I just told you? Multi-cloud defense available now. You can turn it on and measure it, that's significantly ahead of the market. There's a couple startups that are out there doing that, we're ahead of them. And so a very differentiated solution that you can see right now.

Our Secure Access is going to be differentiated versus Zscaler and Palo Alto. Were we clear on how that works, right? The advantage we have is that we take legacy apps that need a VPN as well as modern apps that live in a zero trust framework, and we accommodate both of them with a seamless end user experience.

None of our competitors do that today. I did a show of hands with customers in an event yesterday. I said, how many are running some sort of a zero trust product today? 100% of the hands go up. How many are also running VPN? 100% of the hands go up. So it's this kind of two-headed dog that everyone is managing in the market, we make that one thing.

So wonderful differentiation, simple to understand, easy to get your head around and it comes from Cisco. So I think if we just keep executing with this drumbeat, there's a wind at our back here where the customers are looking for this stuff from Cisco. Their expectations are high, but they're looking for it from us and we're ready to deliver.

Marilyn Mora

All right, great. Thanks Tom. There will be some time to ask Tom questions later, but we're going to take a quick 10 minute break, and then we're going to reconvene.

Tom Gillis

I'll be here during the break. You can ask me questions. Okay, thanks everyone.

Marilyn Mora

So we'll reconvene after the break to go over Silicon One and that advantage it provides for AI and many other opportunities.