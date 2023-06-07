Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Assessing Taiwan Equity Risk In An Emerging Markets Portfolio

Jun. 07, 2023 1:27 AM ETFLTW, EWT, TSM
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.98K Followers

Summary

  • In an emerging markets portfolio, Taiwan typically represents around 15% of the total allocation, with mainland China accounting for approximately 33%.
  • But if we exclude mainland China, Taiwan's weight in the portfolio increases to roughly 25%.
  • The perception of military risk remains high due to Taiwan's role as a wedge issue in the U.S. containment strategy against China.
  • It is important to recognize that the main battleground between the U.S. and China lies in economic and technological competition, rather than being centered on Taiwan.

Taiwan map 4k

EA/iStock via Getty Images

By Liqian Ren

In an emerging markets portfolio, Taiwan typically represents around 15% of the total allocation, with mainland China accounting for approximately 33%.

But if we exclude mainland China, Taiwan's weight in the portfolio increases

Exposures to Emerging Markets ex-China Indexes

Liqian Ren, Director of Modern Alpha - WisdomTree

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.98K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.