Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enhabit: Difficult To Justify At 20x Earnings, Reiterate Hold

Jun. 07, 2023 1:31 AM ETEnhabit, Inc. (EHAB)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.87K Followers

Summary

  • Enhabit, Inc. faces challenges with leverage ratio and liquidity, which need to be addressed to attract investment.
  • EHAB has made progress in staffing, cost optimization, and its growth strategy through acquisitions and de novo openings.
  • Despite the potential growth in the hospice and home health markets, EHAB's current valuation at 20x forward earnings is too high, leading to a neutral view and a recommendation to hold.
crash of the stock exchanges

franckreporter

Investment Summary

There's been two additional updates in the Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) story since my last update and thus I wanted to check in to examine what might have changed for the benefit of investors. As a reminder, EHAB is

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.87K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.