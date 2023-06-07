Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Innovative Industrial Properties: Cannabis Is Sinking, Should You Avoid The 10% Yield?

Summary

  • The US cannabis sector is facing a liquidity crisis and some of Innovative Industrial Properties' tenants are at risk.
  • Fiscal 2023 first-quarter earnings were strong with dual beats and FFO per share that fully covered the quarterly dividend payout.
  • Dividend growth may be limited due to tenant stress and uncertain market conditions.

Neon Green Cannabis Leaf on Shop Door/Window

JannHuizenga/iStock via Getty Images

Is Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) a sell on the back of what's been a marked decline in the equity values of listed US multi-state operators? The situation is truly dire with a wholesale lack of liquidity, entrenched

Chart
Data by YCharts

Innovative Industrial Properties Fiscal 2023 First Quarter

Innovative Industrial Properties Fiscal 2023 First Quarter 10-Q

Innovative Industrial Properties Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Income Statement

Innovative Industrial Properties Fiscal 2023 First Quarter 10-Q

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.66K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

