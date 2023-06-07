Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tracking David Tepper's Appaloosa Management Portfolio - Q1 2023 Update

Jun. 07, 2023 1:56 AM ETARKK, CHK, DIS, EXC, GOOG, GOOGL, AMZN, META, NVDA, UBER, CEG, ET, M, EQT, FDX, MSFT, UNH, CRM, XLF, TSLA
John Vincent
Summary

  • David Tepper's 13F portfolio value increased to approximately $1.89B, with the number of holdings rising from 23 to 28.
  • New stakes were established in FedEx Corp, Select Sector SPDR Financials, NVIDIA Corp, and Tesla Inc.
  • The top five positions include Alphabet, Amazon, Uber Technologies, Constellation Energy, and Meta Platforms, accounting for around 59% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to David Tepper's 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Appaloosa Management's regulatory 13F Form filed on

David Tepper - Appaloosa's Q1 2023 13F Report Q/Q Comparison

David Tepper - Appaloosa's Q1 2023 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOGL, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

