Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Bank of America Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference

Jun. 07, 2023 1:01 AM ETWestern Digital Corporation (WDC)
Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference June 6, 2023 2:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Wamsi Mohan - Senior Equity Research Analyst

Conference Call Participants

Peter Andrew - VP, FP&A Investor Relations

Wissam Jabre - Chief Financial Officer

Wamsi Mohan

Welcome to BofA's Global Technology Conference. I'm Wamsi Mohan, I cover IT hardware here. Thank you all for joining us here today. We're delighted to welcome Western Digital today for this fireside chat. We have the CFO, Wissam Jabre. We also have from Investor Relations, Peter Andrew.

Peter is going ahead and kick it off with a quick safe harbor.

Peter Andrew

Okay. Thanks, Wamsi, and it's a pleasure to be here. Before we start, I do have to make a quick disclosure -- safe harbor disclosure. We will be making forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and expectations. And I ask that you refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC for more information on the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We will also be making references to non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of our non-GAAP to the GAAP measures can be found on our website.

So with that, let me get back to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Wamsi Mohan

Thanks Peter. Well, to kick it off, Wamsi, thank you so much for being here. Just about a year ago, right before our tech conference, you announced the strategic review right? Can you give us an update on where we are in that process of the review.

Wissam Jabre

Thanks, Wamsi. It's great to be here. So yes, almost a year ago, we off the strategic review. Look, the strategic review, the process is still ongoing. It's progressing. Obviously, we can't talk much about it given that there's a

