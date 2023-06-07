Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Profit From The Pfizer Takeover Of Seagen

Jun. 07, 2023
Craig Blanchfield, CFA
Summary

  • Pfizer is set to acquire Seagen for $43 billion, with the deal expected to close later this year or in early 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.
  • The acquisition is part of Pfizer's long-term strategy to add $25 billion in projected 2030 revenue, with Seagen expected to contribute about 40% to this goal.
  • Seagen's focus on oncology treatments will complement Pfizer's lineup, and the combined research and development efforts are expected to result in significant synergies.
  • The acquisition price of $229 represents a 17% premium to Tuesday's closing price.

Close up of a cancer cell - 3d illustration

peterschreiber.media

Deal Details

In March of this year, Pfizer (PFE) announced that it had bid to acquire Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) for approximately $43 billion, or $229 per share in cash. The acquisition was approved by a shareholder vote at the end

Benefits of Seagen Acquisition

Benefits of Seagen Acquisition (Pfizer)

Acquisition Synergies

Acquisition Synergies (Pfizer)

1-Year Total Return: Seagen versus Pfizer versus S&P 500

1-Year Total Return: Seagen versus Pfizer versus S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

Craig Blanchfield, CFA
As a professional portfolio manager and investment analyst, I advise clients on all aspects of investment strategy, asset allocation, and investment selection. I have earned an MS in finance, BA in economics, and hold the CFA designation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SGEN PFE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

