The Fed Has Credibility, And The Economy Is Resilient: How Did That Happen?

Jun. 07, 2023 2:17 AM ET
Robert Brusca
Summary

  • The May employment report set markets back.
  • Fixed income markets no longer look for Fed rate cuts in 2023.
  • There is more talk of the Fed keeping rates higher for longer.
  • All of this ignores a sharp rise in the May unemployment rate - a rise that should not be ignored!

Forex diagrams and stock market rising lines with numbers

ismagilov

What’s New…

Let's take a minute to look at the May employment report and try to decide what happened that caused Wall Street to be set back on its heels and for so many to suddenly think that

U3 of more than 0.2%

Month-to-month changes in the unemployment rate of 0.2% or more (Haver Analytics and FAO Economics)

recession signals

Recession signaling (Haver Analytics & FAO Economics )

U3 Freq distrib

Frequency distribution of monthly U3 changes (Haver Analytics and FAO Economics)

U3 compared to prev 6-mo

Over of six months of U3 data, the number of months that the current U3 rate exceeds (Haver Analytics & FAO Economics)

This article was written by

Robert Brusca
ROBERT A. BRUSCA is Chief Economist of Fact and Opinion Economics, a consulting firm he founded in Manhattan. He has taught in a graduate program at the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College in Manhattan, and he has taught at Columbia University and at Michigan State University. . Mr Brusca has been an economist on Wall Street for over 25 years. He has visited central banking and large institutional clients in over 30 countries in his career as an economist. Mr. Brusca was a Divisional Research Chief at the Federal Reserve Bank of NY (Chief of the International Financial Markets Division), a Fed Watcher at Irving Trust and Chief Economist at Nikko Securities International (for 16 years). Mr Brusca currently is a consultant. He was the first guest on the first day of CNBC and continues to make numerous TV and radio appearances. Mr. Brusca holds an MA and PhD in economics from Michigan State University and a BA in Economics from the University of Michigan. His wife is a financial expert on Bloomberg radio and TV. He has a daughter in college

