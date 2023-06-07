Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Reserve Bank Of Australia, First Central Bank To 'Pause,' Then 'Un-Pause,' Hikes Again

Jun. 07, 2023 2:30 AM ETEWA, FLAU, FXA
Wolf Richter
Summary

  • The Reserve Bank of Australia had become the first major central bank among developed economies to 'pause' its rate hikes.
  • The RBA’s holdings of Australian-dollar-denominated securities have dropped.
  • Since the first un-pause hike in May, the AUD has risen by 3.2% against the USD.

Australian money background

enjoynz

Markets were surprised by the hike and hawkish tilt on fears about inflation expectations and surging labor costs without productivity gains.

The Reserve Bank of Australia had become the first major central bank among developed economies to "pause" its rate hikes

Reserve Bank of Australia

RBA

Reserve Bank of Australia

RBA

Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

