Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Stanley Black & Decker: An Updated View, Reflecting Recent Developments

Jun. 07, 2023 2:38 AM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)
Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
901 Followers

Summary

  • Stanley Black & Decker faces headwinds such as elevated input costs, low consumer confidence, and company-specific risks related to inventory management.
  • While inventory management and the liquidity position have improved, consumer confidence remains low and both inventory reduction and business transformation have a long way to go.
  • Despite the firm's results in cost- and inventory reduction, we do not believe that a "buy" rating is justified yet, especially due to the negative EPS figures.
  • For these reasons, we maintain our "hold" rating.

Stanley To Buy Black And Decker

Joe Raedle

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) engages in the tools & storage and industrial businesses globally. The firm's primary products include electric power tools and equipment, pneumatic tools and fasteners, home products, garden products, hydraulic tools, and performance-driven heavy equipment attachment tools.

screenshot

Analysis history (Author)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

chart

U.S. Consumer confidence (tradingeconomics.com)

chart

USD index (investing.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
901 Followers
Petroleum engineer with an enthusiasm for investing, accounting and personal finances.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services or financial advice. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. This article has been co-authored by Mark Lakos.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.