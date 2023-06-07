Stanley Black & Decker: An Updated View, Reflecting Recent Developments
- Stanley Black & Decker faces headwinds such as elevated input costs, low consumer confidence, and company-specific risks related to inventory management.
- While inventory management and the liquidity position have improved, consumer confidence remains low and both inventory reduction and business transformation have a long way to go.
- Despite the firm's results in cost- and inventory reduction, we do not believe that a "buy" rating is justified yet, especially due to the negative EPS figures.
- For these reasons, we maintain our "hold" rating.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) engages in the tools & storage and industrial businesses globally. The firm's primary products include electric power tools and equipment, pneumatic tools and fasteners, home products, garden products, hydraulic tools, and performance-driven heavy equipment attachment tools.
We have published two articles about the company on Seeking Alpha, and in today's analysis we will follow up on the main points made in these two writings.
To recap, we have rated the firm's stock as "hold" both times, pointing out the headwinds created by:
- Elevated input costs
- Unfavorable FX environment
- Low consumer confidence
- Elevated inflation
- Company specific risks related to inventory management and business transformation
Today, we will mostly touch upon the development of these factors.
Net profit margin
Most of the points listed above have a substantial influence on the company's profitability, which can be well measured by the net profit margin.
The following chart shows how SWK's net profit margin has been developing over the past 5 years. While there has been a promising uptick in the second half of 2022, the profitability has kept deteriorating since then and declined to as low as 4.26% TTM from the 6.3% level in Q1.
The reason behind this trend is that over the past quarter revenue has declined at a much faster pace than costs. In fact, SG&A expenses have even increased QoQ by about 9%, which has put further downward pressure on the margin. According to the latest press release the reasons behind the declining revenue YoY were:
First Quarter Revenues of $3.9 Billion, Down Versus Prior Year Due to Lower Consumer & DIY Volume, Currency and Strategic Divestiture.
When looking forward, there are a few important factors to consider.
Inventory
In our previous writing we have pointed out that inventory management is one of the key company specific risks.
For this reason, it is good to see that inventory has actually kept declining from its 2022 peak. Also management has shown its commitment to reduce inventory, although as expected it had a negative impact on the earnings.
[...] Strong Progress on Inventory Reduction, With $200 Million Improvement in the First Quarter; Approximately $1 Billion Inventory Reduction Since Mid-2022. [...] First Quarter Diluted GAAP EPS Was ($1.26); Excluding Charges, First Quarter Adjusted Diluted EPS* Was ($0.41), a Result of Prioritizing 2023 Inventory Reduction and Cash Generation.
Source: Stanley Black & Decker 1Q 2023 Results
The inventory reduction has been possible due to improving supply chain conditions and planned production curtailments.
Also important to mention that one of the four strategic areas of focus is: "Returning adjusted gross margins to historical 35%+ levels by accelerating the operations and supply chain transformation to improve fill rates and better match inventory with customer demand." For this reason we expect the inventory levels to keep dropping in the coming quarters, which may keep putting downward pressure on the margins.
Consumer confidence
Consumer confidence has a direct impact on the demand for certain goods and services. During times of low consumer confidence, customers are likely more reluctant to purchase non-essential, discretionary items.
Consumer confidence in the United States has worsened in 2023.
While in 2022 we could observe a relatively consistent upward trend in consumer confidence, in 2023 this metric has been trending downwards. As a result, the demand for SWK's product is not likely to improve in the near future, in our opinion. This statement is also supported by the Q1 revenue and EPS figures, mentioned earlier.
USD Index
The USD has weakened substantially since October 2022 and has been fluctuating between the level of 102 and 104. Looking forward, we do not expect the USD index to reach its previous highs as the tightening cycle of the FED is likely slowing substantially or even coming to a pause. For this reason, we do not expect the FX environment to have severe negative impacts on SWK's results in the coming quarters.
Equity multiplier
Next, we are looking at the equity multiplier, a measure that shows how much of the firm's total assets are supported by equity. Since our last writing, this measure has increased slightly.
This is due to the increase in the long-term liabilities, which has been partially offset by the decrease in the current liabilities.
This increase in the long term liabilities may lead to a somewhat higher interest expense in the coming quarters. In general, we would not like to see the liabilities increasing, especially when interest rates are high, when the cost of debt is high. It can lead to an increased weighted average cost of capital, eventually leading to higher required rates of return and a lower fair value.
On the other hand, the decrease in the current liabilities is a positive development and indicates improved liquidity. This is reflected by both the current- and the quick ratio.
To sum up
While SWK's inventory management and liquidity position, along with the FX environment, have slightly improved over the past months, there is still significant uncertainty ahead.
Consumer confidence remains low, costs are still elevated and the inventory reduction is still not complete.
While the management is dedicated to reduce costs and inventory and streamline the business, and have even shown some positive results, we would like to see further improvements before we would recommend investing in SWK. Most of all, we would like to see EPS turning positive once again and margins widening as expected by the management.
For these reasons, we maintain our "hold" rating.
