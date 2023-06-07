Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Target: Appears Fairly Valued Given Headwinds

Jun. 07, 2023 2:41 AM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)
Orion Investing profile picture
Orion Investing
91 Followers

Summary

  • Target Corporation's stock is down ~14% over the past month, facing near-term headwinds.
  • Inventory shrink and promotional markdowns have impacted profitability, but gross margins improved slightly in Q1.
  • My valuation approach estimates that TGT currently trades around fair value.
  • Due to the factors above, I rate TGT stock a hold.

Target Reports Large Q3 Earnings Miss As Customer Demand Becomes Uncertain

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Introduction

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is down ~14% over the past month as they continue to face several headwinds in the near term. The company currently offers a 3.26% dividend yield and has paid dividends every quarter since 1967. The

2022 10K

2022 10K

Q1 2023 10Q

Q1 2023 10Q

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Author's Representation

Author's Representation

This article was written by

Orion Investing profile picture
Orion Investing
91 Followers
Individual investor focused on Value investing, Fast Growers, Turnarounds, Asset Plays, Small Caps, and more!I hold dual bachelors degrees in Finance and Economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.