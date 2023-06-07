Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SoFi: The End Of The Student Loan Moratorium

Jun. 07, 2023 2:58 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)
Data Driven Investing profile picture
Data Driven Investing
1.75K Followers

Summary

  • SoFi is expected to benefit from the end of the student loan moratorium in September, with a potential increase in refinancing and originations.
  • The company has managed to triple its revenue without its core student loan product during the moratorium, showcasing strong management and adaptability.
  • The return on student loan refinancing could lead to significant growth in revenue and EBITDA for SoFi, potentially outperforming analyst expectations.

Graduation hat on a gold dollar

AlexSecret

I previously discussed student loans last year when the moratorium was expected to end on December 31, 2022. This article updates that analysis.

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) was founded in 2011 on the mission to provide more affordable options for

Breakdown of origination volume by loan type for 2019

SoFi lending origination volumes (Author)

SoFi lending origination volumes

SoFi lending origination volumes (Author)

Percentage of total revenue from the sales of hero products of well-known companies

Comparison of SoFi's student loan revenue to other popular company's hero products (Author)

SoFi revenue, contribution profit, and adjusted EBITDA

SoFi revenue, contribution profit, and adjusted EBITDA (Author)

2023 Federal poverty guidelines

2023 Federal poverty guidelines (aspe.hhs.gov)

Federal student loan interest rates

Federal student loan interest rates (educationdata.org)

10-year and 5-year treasury yields

10-year and 5-year treasury yields (FRED)

SoFi interest and cost of capital for student loans

SoFi interest and cost of capital for student loans (Author)

SoFi 2022 hedge gains

SoFi 2022 hedge gains (SoFi)

SoFi student loan gain on sale margin including and excluding hedges

SoFi student loan gain on sale margin including and excluding hedges (Author)

Revenue and EBITDA Projections

Revenue and EBITDA Projections (Author)

Revenue estimates

Revenue estimates (Yahoo! Finance)

Earnings Estimates

Earnings Estimates (Yahoo! Finance)

This article was written by

Data Driven Investing profile picture
Data Driven Investing
1.75K Followers
I work in research and development in the energy industry and enjoy analyzing companies and investing. I focus primarily on stocks with large growth potential or deep value. I usually take long positions if I choose to take a position, although I have been known to dabble in short term options occasionally. Follow me on Twitter @DataDInvesting

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOFI, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.