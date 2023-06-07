Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Silver And The Popping Of The Debt Bubble

Hubert Moolman profile picture
Hubert Moolman
929 Followers

Summary

  • The US is currently facing a massive debt liability and a rising interest rates environment, while the nations are actually about (and already beginning) to abandon the US dollar over the coming years.
  • Interest rates are an indication of the value the market places on debt. If interest rates are low, then the market places a high value on debt, and if the interest rates are high, then a low value is placed on debt.
  • However, when it comes to silver, it is the opposite. When interest rates are low, then the market places a relative low value on silver, and vice versa.

Silver Bullion Bars and Price Chart

Olivier Le Moal

We have now moved into an era of rising interest rates that is similar to a period that started in the early 1940s.

At the start of this period, the government debt-to-GDP ratio was also around 120%, close

Chart showing US interest rates, along with major silver peaks and bottoms

This article was written by

Hubert Moolman profile picture
Hubert Moolman
929 Followers
Hubert Moolman is a precious metals newsletter author specializing in fractal chart analysis and monetary fundamentals (especially gold and silver).

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.