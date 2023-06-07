Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Prudence Of Infrastructure In A Recession

ClearBridge Investments profile picture
ClearBridge Investments
1.7K Followers

Summary

  • Infrastructure’s focus on cash flows and underlying earnings makes it a prudent investment as economic conditions deteriorate and a recession looms.
  • Dividends from infrastructure assets, unlike most fixed income, act as an inflation hedge due to the largely pre-programmed way infrastructure can adjust to inflationary environments.
  • Longer-term investments like infrastructure assets offer essential service defensive exposure along with desirable exposure through the cycle to structural growth themes such as decarbonization, onshoring/reshoring, and growing data demand.

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky.

Artur Nichiporenko

By: Shane Hurst, Portfolio Manager, ClearBridge Investments.

What’s Behind Infrastructure’s Defensiveness

Many signs suggesting a significant downshift in the economy have investors wondering how to position portfolios for a recession. The latest, rising jobless claims and deteriorating job sentiment, suggest

Exhibit 1: Year-Over-Year EBITDA Growth for Infrastructure and Global Equities

As of Dec. 31, 2022. Source: ClearBridge Investments, GLIO. GLIO Index constituents equally weighted, trimmed mean 5% tails. Global equities as measured by the MSCI World Index.

Exhibit 2: Infrastructure Yield Offers a Dependable Premium to Most Asset Classes

As of Dec. 31, 2022. Source: ClearBridge Investments, FactSet, Bloomberg Finance. Global Equities represents MSCI World Forward Dividend Yield; Global REITs represents FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Forward Dividend Yield; Global Bond represents the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index.

Exhibit 3: Infrastructure Dividends, Above Inflation, Are Linked to a Growing Asset Base

As of Dec. 31, 2022. Source: ClearBridge Investments. ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Strategy.

This article was written by

ClearBridge Investments profile picture
ClearBridge Investments
1.7K Followers
ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers. We convey these ideas to investors on a frequent basis through investment commentaries and thought leadership and look forward to sharing the latest insights from our white papers, blog posts as well as videos and podcasts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.