NuVasive: Critical Factors Unchanged, Reiterate Hold

Jun. 07, 2023 3:37 AM ETNuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)GMED
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.87K Followers

Summary

  • NuVasive's announced merger with Globus Medical has been approved by shareholders, indicating confidence in the deal.
  • NUVA's exposure to the cervical disc treatment market, which is expected to grow at an 18.5% CAGR into FY'30, could be a key differentiator for the company.
  • The company is currently trading at 18x forward earnings, which is in line with the broad indices and a discount to the sector's 19x multiple.

Markets Open As Volatility Continues

Michael M. Santiago

Investment Summary

With NUVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) equity stock trading near my previous target range of $49 it was prudent to re-examine the investment debate for any potential mispricings. Most notably, the big change in the story is the

r

Data: Updata

4

Data: Author, NUVA SEC Filings

r

Data: Author, NUVA SEC Filings

4

Data: Seeking Alpha

Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

