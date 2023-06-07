clovercity

Almost a year after my first article on Crocs I can say that I was far too pessimistic in my estimates. In July 2022 when Crocs was trading at $51 per share, I had estimated a fair value of $98 per share with an RRR of 9%; today I definitely have to update that valuation.

I expected Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to be undervalued at that price, but I honestly did not expect such a high return in the following months. In any case, Crocs' recovery seems to be behind us now; in fact, the price per share has been heading downward for several months now.

TradingView

In this article, based on the latest quarterly results, I will update my rating and explain why in my view Crocs is no longer a buy.

Price per share is justified by fundamentals

The main reason I was too conservative in my previous article is because I was influenced by the history of this company.

TIKR Terminal

Between 2011 and 2019, this company experienced an abrupt stall in growth, despite the fact that the macroeconomic environment at the time had very low interest rates. With the outbreak of the pandemic, Crocs was reborn and began to grow like never before, as people spending most of their time at home needed comfortable clothing first. This favored them, as the comfort of their shoes is their strength, as well as the affordable price for most consumers.

However, after years of stalled revenues I expected these results to be generated mainly by the hype of the moment, but this was not the case.

Crocs Q1 2023

In Q1 2023, Crocs, Inc. revenues increased by 34% over Q1 2022, a result that in my opinion can no longer be attributed to an extraordinary market condition. Driving the growth, by the way, was not only the Crocs brand, but also HEYDUDE. The latter was acquired in early 2022 and its results so far have been solid. This brand has enabled diversification of revenues and is now an essential part of the future growth project. Among other things, last month a partnership was announced with Foot Locker to sell HEYDUDE through Foot Locker, Champs, and Kids Foot Locker banners, as well as online. This could be a major driver of growth, as we are talking about 450 stores in North America.

Crocs Q1 2023

According to the guidance for FY 2023, mid-20% growth is expected for the HEYDUDE brand and between 11-14% in terms of total revenues.

Crocs Q1 2023

Driving total revenue growth will likely be international sales of the Crocs brand, which is recovering strongly especially in China, where compared to Q1 2022 there was a 110% CC revenue increase. Continued lockdowns have inhibited consumer spending, which fortunately today is returning to previous levels. But not only Asia Pacific, the EMEALA region is also experiencing strong growth.

In short, the company has been achieving overall growth on multiple fronts for years, and I no longer believe this is a momentary fad. I expect that growth may slow down in the future, but not that Crocs will generate $53 million in free cash flow as it did in 2019. I believe a completely different condition has been reached than in the past, which is why the price per share is unlikely to return to the usual $40-50 per share that we were used to in the past.

What made it possible for Crocs to make the leap in quality

TIKR Terminal

As we can see from this image, the pandemic was not the first time Crocs showed strong growth; in fact, this period was also seen in the early 2000s. Crocs at that time had become extremely popular, however after the 2008 recession it struggled to regain its past growth and until 2019 saw minimal improvements as we have seen above.

In my opinion, the reason why the hype waned was because of mismanagement of the success that was experienced at the time; while there were many consumers ready to buy this product, there were many others ready to discredit it for its questionable aesthetics. Not enough work was done on the latter aspect, and Crocs failed to shake off its reputation as a dubious brand.

To this day, the aesthetics have remained pretty much the same, but what is changing is the perception of the brand in the eyes of consumers. Millions of dollars have been invested in marketing to make these shoes more appealing to Gen Z, and partnerships with the most influential people of the moment have completely changed the connotations for this company. Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Drew Barrymore, Luke Combs, and KISS are just a few celebrities who have collaborated with Crocs. A good portion of these shoes have sold out in a short time, a sign that consumers are really appreciating the new path this company is taking.

balenciaga.com

Perhaps the most striking case was the collaboration with Balenciaga, a well-known high-fashion brand owned by the Kering Group. The shoes were available for pre-order for $850 and within hours all the models had been purchased.

In any case, what makes me most positive about the future of this company is that management unlike in the past is riding this trend and is intent on intensifying spending on marketing to acquire new customers. In fact, a record $200 million will be invested in marketing in 2023.

As of today, Crocs' competitive advantage is already considerable, but by expanding the customer base even more, the purchase of these shoes could become a mass phenomenon. Many potential comfort-seeking customers are still reluctant to buy this brand because of its questionable aesthetics, but over the past few years this weakness is becoming less and less apparent; in fact, there are people willing to spend hundreds of dollars for a simple collaboration.

Its shoes may be criticized for aesthetics, but the numbers are definitely in its favor. I show you this interesting comparison with Kering to make the point.

TIKR Terminal

Based on the last 12 months' results, Crocs' ratios are comparable to those of Kering, one of the most highly valued companies in high fashion that owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga. Actually, Crocs' return on capital is significantly better.

Kering's garments sell in the thousands of dollars range, yet Crocs holds its own because of its low production costs. In short, this company has excellent ratios and is destined for greatness if it can maintain them over time.

Valuation

The current price per share is my only reason for not buying Crocs, as it is not cheap enough. To calculate fair value, I will use a discounted cash flow model and it will be constructed as follows:

RRR will equal cost of equity, so 12.48%. This figure is very different from the one used in the previous article because it has to discount a different macroeconomic scenario.

Until 2027, the expected free cash flow for each year is estimated by TIKR Terminal analysts, while from 2028 onward a 4% growth was considered. The perpetual growth rate will be 2.50%.

Seeking Alpha is the source of net debt and shares outstanding.

Discounted cash flow

According to these assumptions, the fair value of Crocs is $125.18 per share, so it is still undervalued. In any case, wanting to consider a 30% margin of safety, Crocs should be bought at $87.62 per share.

After a rebound of more than 100% I personally believe that this is not the right time to buy this company, despite all the improvements made so far. There is no adequate margin of safety, and the short-to-medium term trend is bearish. I would not be surprised if the price per share collapses further in the coming weeks/months. Also, TIKR analysts' estimates may be too optimistic, which is why I have partially offset this by including a more conservative growth rate from 2028 onward.

In short, Crocs is definitely an interesting company, and management's good work on brand perception gives me hope for the future. The guidance for 2023 is good, but that is not enough to justify a purchase. Although it is not expensive now, Crocs is also not at a discount as it was a year ago, which is the aspect that leads me to wait before buying it. Moreover, it is definitely not a low-risk investment.

After all, we are talking about a rather small company that capitalizes $6.80 billion and cannot guarantee that it will be able to attract more customers. In the past, the hype has faded after a few years, and we have no certainty that it will be different this time. Personally, I am optimistic, but at the current price I don't think I have an adequate margin of safety.