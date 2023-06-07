Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Crocs: Brand Perception Is No Longer As Weak As In The Past

Jun. 07, 2023 1:00 PM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)
Summary

  • Crocs' strong growth in recent years, driven by successful marketing and celebrity collaborations, has changed the company's perception and made it an interesting investment option.
  • The current fair value of CROX is estimated at $125.18 per share, making it undervalued, but a 30% margin of safety suggests a buying price of $87.62 per share.
  • Despite the positive outlook, Crocs remains a risky investment due to its small market capitalization and the potential for the hype to fade, as it has in the past.

Green Garden Clogs On A Blue Table

clovercity

Almost a year after my first article on Crocs I can say that I was far too pessimistic in my estimates. In July 2022 when Crocs was trading at $51 per share, I had estimated a fair value of $98 per share with

Discounted cash flow

Discounted cash flow

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not a financial advice, just my opinion.

