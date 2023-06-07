These 14%+ Sucker Yields Could Cut Dividend, But There's A Better Way

simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Economic conditions are tough for everyone. Prices of real estate, food, utilities are up all over.

And investors who rely on their dividend income to fund expenses are finding themselves in between a rock and a hard place.

Sure, they can invest in high yielding stocks to get more income, which they need to live on. Unfortunately, as we will see, doing so carries a high risk, both for your income and the value of your capital.

Robert and I have made it our mission and focus to help individuals reach their income goals without having to take unfathomable amounts of risk. This is what we've been teaching and sharing at the Dividend Freedom Tribe for the past 30 months.

It's a (I'll say it myself) brilliant model. Investors focus on high quality dividend stocks, which they buy low, occasionally sell when too high, and get paid growing dividends to wait.

The problem is that it caters to investors that either have:

ample resources, or

ample time.

Unfortunately, a large number of individuals have neither. And the consequence of this is a declining standard of living for millions of Americans in retirement.

This is why we see annual household spending go from an average $60,000 for 45-54 year-olds, to $45K for 65-74 year-olds, to $34,000 for individuals 75 and older. Investors are not getting the returns they need on their nest egg, which, by the time they reach retirement, averages about $400,000.

Once we take out an average social security check of $21,000 per year, individuals are needing $24,000 after tax to get to that average $45K expenditure. That's a 6% yield on their $400K, after tax. If they can get 6% from their investments, their nest egg pays for the taxes and dwindles year by year.

Or they venture into high yield investing, focusing on investment vehicles which offer higher yields.

On the face of it, that would solve all their issues. If they can get 10% to 15% yields, that would provide $40K to $60k before taxes on top of their social security, which would mean they would be able to maintain a comfortable standard of living throughout retirement.

But high yields come at a price

Let's take the example of Global Net Lease (GNL), a triple net lease REIT with a shaky history.

Had you bought in the summer of 2018, when a couple of bullish reports were published on the stock, you would have bought at around $20, when the stock was paying $2.13 in dividends annually.

This would have initially been a nice 10.6% yield on your capital, until the first quarter of 2020 when the dividend was cut by 25%, reducing the yield on your original investment to 7.9%.

Still an amount sufficient to hack it.

And by June 2021, you would have had an opportunity to sell again just below your purchase price, and call it quits.

GNL DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

But if you didn't, that's where the trouble began.

Since then, the stock has been declining, to where it is now trading at $9.95. In 5 years of holding GNL, an investor would have achieved a 50% loss of capital, and a 25% cut in their annual income.

And there are fears that the worst might not be over. As GNL has been aggressively emitting new shares to finance growth, AFFO/share has been declining despite overall AFFO picking up. With debt maturities approaching, which will have to be rolled over at higher rates, the increase in costs is likely to hinder AFFO, forcing another cut.

We've always stayed away from GNL, and have the SA community to thank for that as most authors have been correctly bearish for years.

Of course, not all high yielding stocks are sucker yields.

Our favorite high yield stock, Arbor Realty (ABR) is up 18% since we suggested buying it in March, after discarding a nonsensical short report which sent the stock down.

ABR DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

That being said, we also suggested investors buy in June 2022 at $16.

High yield investors who saw their position go down 30% from $16 to $11.5 might have told themselves "oh, not again".

And the volatility of ABR's stock price over the past 7 years talks tons to the emotional rollercoaster which high yield dividend investors must go through.

While I'm very confident in ABR's prospects, there is another high yield recommendation which I'm not so confident about: Medical Properties Trust (MPW).

We refrained from buying MPW between 2018 and 2022 as we viewed the stock as overpriced, but then a year ago, ended up catching a falling knife, suggesting investors initiate a small buy anywhere below $17.

This resulted in a 50% loss of capital so far...Ouch.

MPW DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

In February, we gave members of the Dividend Freedom Tribe, a big article, summarizing the analysis provided by all key SA authors on the stock, and then our take on the situation.

At the lower end of the range, MPW would pay 95% of its AFFO as a dividend. If you count with the higher end of the AFFO forecast, the payout could be as low as 83%. The dividend has been around the 90% mark a couple of times since 2012. Management didn't cut then. It was also a very different environment, marked by easy money, a supportive stock market, and growth in the business. I'm inclined to say that management has the "ability" to keep the dividend. But does it have the willingness to do so? So far so good... Nobody has a crystal ball with these things. I believe it is possible that management will decide to cut its dividend, playing into the short-investors hands, and hoping the stock is so depressed the market won't care. I'd say this is 30-35% likely. The question will then be by how much will the dividend be cut. A 20% dividend cut would bring the dividend back to a very healthy 76% payout ratio of the lowest AFFO projection. This would be as low as the payout ratio would have been in the past decade. It would also be the payout ratio which at our current yield on cost of 7.56% would bring the yield down to 6%. This would be the maximum "acceptable" loss on the dividend. I'd say that it is unlikely the dividend is cut by more than this as it would be a clear treason of investors. The prospects of an increase in dividend are next to none. The prospects of a flat dividend, I'd say are about 2/3. In the meantime, we're holding to our position in the High Yield portfolio, which is less than 1% of the portfolio.

This isn't an article about MPW, it's an article suggesting that investing in high yielding stocks is a tricky, volatile, and that the high income comes at a price.

This year, City Office REIT (CIO) cut its dividend by 50%.

CIO DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Last year, AT&T (T) cut its dividend by 60% due to corporate action making it necessary.

T DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

While high yield investing is possible, it is extremely difficult to reach sufficient diversification without including some stocks which will cut their dividend and give you a significant haircut to both your income and the value of your capital.

Do this often enough, and you're no better than you would have been with another strategy, or more likely, you'd be worse off.

But there has to be another way, right?

There is a better way

If you have ample time, and/or ample resources, we believe that the methodology we use at the Dividend Freedom Tribe is the way:

Take account of your assets, saving power, and time to retirement.

Use our tools to project the yield and dividend growth rates required to reach your target income in retirement.

Buy high quality dividend stocks low, get paid to wait, and sell them high to increase your income.

But if you need to generate high levels of yield, let's say 10-15%, you cannot achieve this safely by investing in equities or in preferred equities.

As we have seen above, the risk to your capital is just too high.

The better way is to sell cash secured puts to generate income.

We have been developing a framework which leverages our technical expertise for investors to safely generate high yields by selling put options.

This is how we will approach selling put options:

You sell someone the right to sell you the stock at a predetermined price (below the current price) by a predetermined date.

You set aside the necessary cash to purchase the stock in case of assignment.

You collect a premium today.

If the stock does not dip below the price, you keep the premium and repeat.

If the stock dips below the price, you’ll repurchase the option at a higher price before being assigned and take a minor loss.

You've likely heard of this strategy before, but we have enhanced it in many ways.

First, we sift through over 100,000 options every day to identify those with high annual yields.

We cast a rather wide net, looking at all of the 2,000 largest US listed stocks. This gives us a list of stocks with a cut off of market cap around $1bn.

We calculate an annualized yield by looking at the premium we could get and projecting that to an annual amount of income.

For example, if we see an option with a bid of $1 on a $100 strike price, with one month to expiration, we can project that over the course of the year, we could sell that option 12 times, getting $12 or 12% of the $100 we would have to set aside to secure the put.

We use our high end servers to make these 100s of thousands of computations daily. This creates a list of opportunities which can provide high yield.

But for this strategy to be effective, we need to minimize assignment. So we need to apply various filters to find the stocks which are least likely to dip below the strike price between now and expiration.

Here we employ a variety of strategies which will be clearly explained in future articles by the Options By Kovacs account on Seeking Alpha, but include:

avoiding overlap with earnings announcements.

weeding out the stocks with the worst momentum indicators.

giving a sufficient margin of safety.

reducing risk by using our proprietary assignment risk ratio, as well as implied volatility as per the Black & Scholes model.

We then employ advanced strategies like buying back the options before expiration to boost our yield and/or minimize our losses on the fraction of trades that go against our way.

On any given day, we identify a list of 30 to 120 option trades which provide yields between 10% and 20%. While there are opportunities even above this level of yield, we have found that they increased risk unnecessarily.

So as the market opens today, these are the trades which we are seeking to execute. Remember that prices (and therefore yields) might move in or out of your favor at market open.

Ticker Underlying last price Contract Name Exp Date Last Price Strike DFT Buy Below Bid Ask Bid/Ask spread Days before exp In the money Margin Of Safety Yield Assignment risk Std Dev Safety Implied Volatility Volume Next Earnings Date Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) 162.83 ACLS230616P00135000 6/16/2023 1 135 0.5 1.2 82.352941 9 17.091445 15.02057613 7.29 8.197174276 84.56 0 8/2/2023 Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) 162.83 ACLS230616P00130000 6/16/2023 0.57 130 0.4 0.7 54.545455 9 20.162132 12.47863248 0 9.206107681 88.82 3 8/2/2023 Affirm Holdings (AFRM) 15.55 AFRM230714P00011000 7/14/2023 0.28 11 0.22 0.25 12.765957 37 29.26045 19.72972973 0 2.955969142 97.65 0 8/24/2023 Affirm Holdings (AFRM) 15.55 AFRM230630P00011500 6/30/2023 0.14 11.5 0.13 0.16 20.689655 23 26.045016 17.93950851 0 4.275166377 96.68 6 8/24/2023 Affirm Holdings (AFRM) 15.55 AFRM230616P00012000 6/16/2023 0.06 12 0.05 0.06 18.181818 9 22.829582 16.89814815 0 8.240911349 112.35 52 8/24/2023 Affirm Holdings (AFRM) 15.55 AFRM230616P00011500 6/16/2023 0.04 11.5 0.03 0.04 28.571429 9 26.045016 10.57971014 0 9.0589203 116.6 4 8/24/2023 C3.ai (AI) 35.32 AI230630P00020000 6/30/2023 0.25 20 0.25 0.3 18.181818 23 43.374858 19.83695652 0 4.795792877 143.53 106 8/30/2023 C3.ai (AI) 35.32 AI230630P00021000 6/30/2023 0.33 21 0.25 0.4 46.153846 23 40.543601 18.89233954 0 4.534564327 141.89 90 8/30/2023 C3.ai (AI) 35.32 AI230616P00022000 6/16/2023 0.1 22 0.1 0.2 66.666667 9 37.712344 18.43434343 0 9.672074173 158.13 85 8/30/2023 C3.ai (AI) 35.32 AI230616P00020000 6/16/2023 0.05 20 0.05 0.1 66.666667 9 43.374858 10.13888889 0 10.60716051 165.84 419 8/30/2023 AutoNation (AN) 136.66 AN230616P00125000 6/16/2023 0.56 125 0.4 0.6 40 9 8.532124 12.97777778 7.69 7.566696103 45.73 2 7/20/2023 Array Technologies (ARRY) 23.17 ARRY230721P00017500 7/21/2023 0.3 17.5 0.25 0.4 46.153846 44 24.471299 11.85064935 0 2.885579952 70.35 24 8/8/2023 Baxter International (BAX) 41.65 BAX230707P00039000 7/7/2023 0 39 0.35 0.45 25 30 6.362545 10.91880342 7.69 2.701953409 28.65 0 7/27/2023 Carnival (CCL) 12.3 CCL230616P00010000 6/16/2023 0.04 10 0.03 0.04 28.571429 9 18.699187 12.16666667 3.93 9.281066265 81.71 140 6/22/2023 Crinetics Pharma (CRNX) 21.78 CRNX230616P00017500 6/16/2023 0 17.5 0.05 2.55 192.307692 9 19.651056 11.58730159 2.02 3.204114911 248.73 0 8/9/2023 Capital Southwest (CSWC) 18.84 CSWC230616P00017500 6/16/2023 0.1 17.5 17 0.05 0.1 66.666667 9 7.112527 11.58730159 2.8 6.819207283 42.3 5 7/31/2023 Delta Air Lines (DAL) 37.1 DAL230616P00034000 6/16/2023 0.11 34 0.09 0.11 20 9 8.355795 10.73529412 6.44 8.235089131 41.15 35 7/12/2023 DraftKings (DKNG) 25.3 DKNG230721P00020000 7/21/2023 0.29 20 0.25 0.27 7.692308 44 20.948617 10.36931818 0 3.009669157 57.74 62 8/4/2023 Elevance Health (ELV) 480.43 ELV230623P00430000 6/23/2023 5.8 430 3.4 7.2 71.698113 16 10.496847 18.0377907 2.41 7981.977163 0.03 3 7/19/2023 Elevance Health (ELV) 480.43 ELV230630P00435000 6/30/2023 7.6 435 4.7 8.7 59.701493 23 9.456112 17.14642679 5.42 5002.146376 0.03 5 7/19/2023 Elevance Health (ELV) 480.43 ELV230616P00400000 6/16/2023 6.64 400 1.3 6 128.767123 9 16.741253 13.18055556 0 5222.698522 0.13 7 7/19/2023 Elevance Health (ELV) 480.43 ELV230616P00380000 6/16/2023 3.3 380 1.15 2.65 78.947368 9 20.90419 12.27339181 0 1971.583831 0.43 7 7/19/2023 EPR Properties (EPR) 42.71 EPR230616P00040000 6/16/2023 0.15 40 0.1 0.2 66.666667 9 6.345118 10.13888889 6.79 7.45883472 34.5 14 7/31/2023 First American Financial (FAF) 55.29 FAF230616P00050000 6/16/2023 0.35 50 0.15 4.8 187.878788 9 9.567734 12.16666667 6.02 2.886874208 134.41 0 7/27/2023 Harrow Health (HROW) 20.02 HROW230616P00015000 6/16/2023 0.4 15 0.1 0.35 111.111111 9 25.074925 11.06060606 0 3.340419195 124.54 0 8/14/2023 Host Hotels (HST) 17.41 HST230721P00010000 7/21/2023 0 10 0.15 0.5 107.692308 44 42.561746 12.44318182 0 0 0 8/2/2023 ImmunoGen (IMGN) 15.37 IMGN230721P00012000 7/21/2023 0.25 12 0.25 0.35 33.333333 44 21.92583 17.28219697 0 2.632195696 69.1 12 7/28/2023 MongoDB (MDB) 388.57 MDB230721P00310000 7/21/2023 4.22 310 3.95 4.4 10.778443 44 20.220295 10.57001466 0 2.941198277 57.03 24 8/31/2023 Madrigal (MDGL) 266.53 MDGL230721P00200000 7/21/2023 3.9 200 3 5.1 51.851852 44 24.961543 12.44318182 0 2.604620679 79.5 15 8/3/2023 Madrigal (MDGL) 266.53 MDGL230623P00195000 6/23/2023 2.42 195 1 5.2 135.483871 16 26.837504 11.69871795 0 4.720359068 129.7 0 8/3/2023 Madrigal (MDGL) 266.53 MDGL230630P00210000 6/30/2023 6.2 210 1.5 6.3 123.076923 23 21.20962 11.33540373 0 3.488314334 96.49 0 8/3/2023 MKS Instruments (MKSI) 95.33 MKSI230616P00085000 6/16/2023 0.55 85 0.3 0.65 73.684211 9 10.836043 14.31372549 7.46 7.27344848 60.42 12 8/2/2023 MKS Instruments (MKSI) 95.33 MKSI230616P00080000 6/16/2023 0.3 80 0.2 0.75 115.789474 9 16.080982 10.13888889 1.21 9.18295071 71.02 16 8/2/2023 MicroStrategy (MSTR) 276.36 MSTR230714P00215000 7/14/2023 5.55 215 4.35 5.55 24.242424 37 22.202924 19.95914519 0 2.690441496 81.41 15 8/1/2023 MicroStrategy (MSTR) 276.36 MSTR230630P00215000 6/30/2023 1.62 215 2.62 3.4 25.913621 23 22.202924 19.33872599 0 4.212202625 83.65 2 8/1/2023 MicroStrategy (MSTR) 276.36 MSTR230616P00215000 6/16/2023 0.92 215 0.77 1.03 28.888889 9 22.202924 14.5245478 0 9.386551814 95.93 74 8/1/2023 MicroStrategy (MSTR) 276.36 MSTR230616P00210000 6/16/2023 0.7 210 0.62 0.8 25.352113 9 24.012158 11.97354497 0 9.968537412 97.69 47 8/1/2023 Cloudflare (NET) 69.91 NET230721P00055000 7/21/2023 0.95 55 0.93 0.98 5.235602 44 21.327421 14.0268595 0 2.88708635 61.28 65 8/3/2023 Cloudflare (NET) 69.91 NET230714P00055000 7/14/2023 0.7 55 0.67 0.79 16.438356 37 21.327421 12.01719902 0 3.471817258 60.6 4 8/3/2023 Cloudflare (NET) 69.91 NET230707P00055000 7/7/2023 0.47 55 0.47 0.53 12 30 21.327421 10.3969697 0 4.323285978 60.02 4 8/3/2023 Owens & Minor (OMI) 21.1 OMI230616P00017500 6/16/2023 0.17 17.5 0.05 0.3 142.857143 9 17.061611 11.58730159 3.93 7.220527339 95.83 0 8/2/2023 Rocket Companies (RKT) 8.31 RKT230616P00007000 6/16/2023 0.03 7 0.02 0.03 40 9 15.76414 11.58730159 6.69 8.862260124 72.14 7 8/3/2023 Schrodinger (SDGR) 38.14 SDGR230721P00030000 7/21/2023 0.6 30 0.55 0.7 24 44 21.342423 15.20833333 0 2.646414011 66.9 44 8/3/2023 SLM Corp. (SLM) 16.49 SLM230616P00013000 6/16/2023 0.05 13 0.05 0.1 66.666667 9 21.164342 15.5982906 0 9.562518465 89.76 2 8/2/2023 SLM Corp. (SLM) 16.49 SLM230616P00014000 6/16/2023 0.2 14 0.05 0.5 163.636364 9 15.100061 14.48412698 0.81 5.575303664 109.84 0 8/2/2023 Super Micro Computer (SMCI) 223.66 SMCI230721P00175000 7/21/2023 3.4 175 3.1 3.8 20.289855 44 21.756237 14.69480519 0 2.686882189 67.17 28 8/8/2023 Super Micro Computer (SMCI) 223.66 SMCI230714P00175000 7/14/2023 2.05 175 2.15 3.1 36.190476 37 21.756237 12.11969112 0 3.192359653 67.23 1 8/8/2023 Super Micro Computer (SMCI) 223.66 SMCI230630P00175000 6/30/2023 1.32 175 1.2 1.45 18.867925 23 21.756237 10.88198758 0 4.953544157 69.7 6 8/8/2023 Super Micro Computer (SMCI) 223.66 SMCI230630P00177500 6/30/2023 3.49 177.5 1.15 1.85 46.666667 23 20.638469 10.28169014 0 4.761900767 68.78 0 8/8/2023 SoFi Tech (SOFI) 7.25 SOFI230721P00005500 7/21/2023 0.11 5.5 0.1 0.11 9.52381 44 24.137931 15.08264463 0 2.742195427 73.02 250 8/1/2023 SoFi Tech (SOFI) 7.25 SOFI230616P00005500 6/16/2023 0.03 5.5 0.02 0.03 40 9 24.137931 14.74747475 0 9.012402991 108.62 235 8/1/2023 SoFi Tech (SOFI) 7.25 SOFI230630P00005500 6/30/2023 0.06 5.5 0.05 0.06 18.181818 23 24.137931 14.42687747 0 4.600197846 83.27 33 8/1/2023 TG Therapeutics (TGTX) 25.85 TGTX230623P00019000 6/23/2023 0 19 0.1 1.6 176.470588 16 26.499033 12.00657895 0 3.624807781 166.77 0 8/1/2023 TG Therapeutics (TGTX) 25.85 TGTX230623P00020000 6/23/2023 0.55 20 0.1 0.85 157.894737 16 22.630561 11.40625 0 4.343061129 118.87 0 8/1/2023 TG Therapeutics (TGTX) 25.85 TGTX230616P00020000 6/16/2023 0.2 20 0.05 0.2 120 9 22.630561 10.13888889 0 7.704146564 119.13 181 8/1/2023 10x Genomics (TXG) 54.98 TXG230616P00040000 6/16/2023 0.1 40 0.1 4.9 192 9 27.246271 10.13888889 0 9.985429996 110.66 4 8/7/2023 Upstart Holdings (UPST) 28.23 UPST230707P00019500 7/7/2023 1.2 19.5 0.3 0.37 20.895522 30 30.924548 18.71794872 0 3.713468964 101.32 0 8/8/2023 Upstart Holdings (UPST) 28.23 UPST230721P00017500 7/21/2023 0.39 17.5 0.38 0.42 10 44 38.00921 18.01298701 0 2.933603228 107.48 15 8/8/2023 Upstart Holdings (UPST) 28.23 UPST230616P00022000 6/16/2023 0.09 22 0.07 0.12 52.631579 9 22.068721 12.9040404 0 9.467991731 94.53 69 8/8/2023 Upstart Holdings (UPST) 28.23 UPST230623P00020000 6/23/2023 0.1 20 0.11 0.13 16.666667 16 29.153383 12.546875 0 6.610949847 100.6 17 8/8/2023 Vir Biotechnology (VIR) 26.68 VIR230721P00020000 7/21/2023 0.7 20 0.3 0.75 85.714286 44 25.037481 12.44318182 0 2.535676817 81.91 0 8/8/2023 Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) 23.07 VKTX230721P00017000 7/21/2023 0.59 17 0.25 0.45 57.142857 44 26.311227 12.19919786 0 2.534118025 86.13 0 7/26/2023 Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) 23.07 VKTX230616P00017500 6/16/2023 0.4 17.5 0.05 1.75 188.888889 9 24.14391 11.58730159 0 3.978747203 246.1 0 7/26/2023 Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) 23.07 VKTX230616P00018000 6/16/2023 0.1 18 0.05 0.25 133.333333 9 21.976593 11.2654321 0 6.819748614 130.69 0 7/26/2023 VMware (VMW) 134.41 VMW230616P00125000 6/16/2023 0.4 125 0.4 0.5 22.222222 9 7.000967 12.97777778 2.23 7.880325192 36.03 7 8/31/2023 Varex Imaging (VREX) 22 VREX230616P00020000 6/16/2023 0 20 0.05 1.8 189.189189 9 9.090909 10.13888889 4.27 3.743013933 98.5 0 8/1/2023 Wayfair (W) 46.25 W230707P00035000 7/7/2023 1.78 35 0.54 0.67 21.487603 30 24.324324 18.77142857 0 3.516050242 84.17 0 8/3/2023 Wayfair (W) 46.25 W230630P00035000 6/30/2023 0.48 35 0.41 0.49 17.777778 23 24.324324 18.59006211 0 4.328509252 89.18 6 8/3/2023 Wayfair (W) 46.25 W230616P00033000 6/16/2023 0.12 33 0.09 0.11 20 9 28.648649 11.06060606 0 10.29928086 112.81 2 8/3/2023 Wayfair (W) 46.25 W230616P00032000 6/16/2023 0.09 32 0.08 0.1 22.222222 9 30.810811 10.13888889 0 10.47401142 119.3 14 8/3/2023 Western Digital (WDC) 39 WDC230616P00035000 6/16/2023 0.09 35 0.09 0.11 20 9 10.25641 10.42857143 7.09 9.151912434 45.45 13 8/4/2023 Zentalis (ZNTL) 24.68 ZNTL230616P00020000 6/16/2023 0.36 20 0.05 0.6 169.230769 9 18.962723 10.13888889 6.95 6.183515059 124.37 372 8/8/2023 Click to enlarge

The arithmetic I ran on the list of options above suggests that investors with a $400K portfolio could achieve a 13.5% annualized yield with an average 19 days to expiration. Furthermore no more than 4.7% of the funds would be exposed to a single contract, and there would be no exposure to any of the contracts with a strike price higher than $160 (to maintain this diversification and avoid concentration).

We calculate that the weighted move to assignment is 5.8 standard deviations from the mean based on implied volatility, and the overall portfolio has a 1.76% assignment risk, meaning that we can expect less than 2% of these trades to need to be managed to the downside.

After accounting for downside management and typical broker commissions, investors are looking at a very diversified portfolio which will likely yield more than 12% net of commissions.

Black Swan events are the large tail end risk of the strategy, if a stock gaps much lower than the strike, the position results in losses.

Just like an insurance company, this is a risk that is managed through diversification, and unlike an insurance company, we underwrite risk with limited timelines (20 days on average).

While it would be possible for investors to deploy $400,000 across all of these opportunities in one day, the way we would approach it would be slightly different.

Since we've been trading this strategy, our trade lists seem to converge towards 18-22 days to expiration. This is because the bulk of the good opportunities for short put trades happen with expirations between 5 and 50 days.

We would suggest that a better approach to this would be to aim to deploy 10% of capital per day. In this way, all capital would be deployed within 10 trading days, or 14 days, giving one week lead time on average expirations, which would allow investors to be more selective with their trades, get even better diversification, and achieve higher yields.

In so doing, the weighted portfolio yield could easily move from an annualized 13.5% gross (12% expected net), to an annualized 16-17% gross (14.5% to 15.5% net), by excluding anything with a yield below 12%, and anything with an assignment risk above 7% or 8%.

Conclusion

To achieve a safe high yield, you cannot do what everyone is doing. The reason that high yields on stocks are high is that they carry high risk.

Selling put options is a strategy which is not often used by retail investors as it seems overly complicated.

When it is done, it is often done in a naïve, hope for the best approach, which brings on its own set of risks.

Robert and I have decided that we would take an advanced, tech enhanced version of this strategy and bring it to income investors who either need, want, or demand high income from their savings.