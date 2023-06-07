Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Clearer Skies For Utility-Scale Solar

Jun. 07, 2023 3:57 AM ETNXT, SHLS, NUBD, EAGG, BGRN, SUSB, GRNB, TGRNX, PTSAX, TSBIX, FLMB
ClearBridge Investments profile picture
ClearBridge Investments
1.7K Followers

Summary

  • The outlook for the utility-scale solar market is improving due to increased clarity over customs clearance and IRA capture rules, a tariff moratorium through June 2024, and deflation in the supply chain.
  • After months of uncertainty, solar panel imports are increasingly clearing U.S. customs, helping U.S. utility-scale solar support growing capacity.
  • Deflation in solar panel and shipping prices is improving cost structures for developers, while new capacity announcements and domestic content requirements incentivize further growth in the industry.
Two engineers installing solar panels on roof.

ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

By Dimitry Dayen, CFA, Analyst for Renewables/Industrial Products & Services, ClearBridge Investments

The Outlook for Industry Growth Is Improving

Rising interest rates, supply chain issues, questions over tariffs on imported panels and trade policy have cast a cloud over the utility solar

This article was written by

ClearBridge Investments profile picture
ClearBridge Investments
1.7K Followers
ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers. We convey these ideas to investors on a frequent basis through investment commentaries and thought leadership and look forward to sharing the latest insights from our white papers, blog posts as well as videos and podcasts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHLS, NXT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.