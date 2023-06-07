Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Container Store: A Bleak Near-Term Outlook

Summary

  • Traffic volumes experienced a decline in March and April, impacting outlook views.
  • There has been a reduction in average tickets, according to CEO Satish Malhotra.
  • Container Store has moved too far from its core business of containers into completely unrelated products.
  • The critical metric of accounts payable as a percentage of inventory continues to worsen indicating vendors are requiring stricter terms.

Organised Pantry Items In Storage Room With Nonperishable Food Staples, Preserved Foods, Healty Eatings, Fruits And Vegetables.

onurdongel

Specialty retailer The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) continues to struggle and their guidance numbers for this fiscal year are just plain awful. While it is not currently seriously distressed financially, if it does not dramatically improve it could join the

Chart
Data by YCharts

4Q and Annual Income Statement

sec.gov

Chart
Data by YCharts

Stack of drawers I considered purchasing from their website

The Container Store

Women's small closet with drawers shown on their website

The Container Store

B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

