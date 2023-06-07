Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ECB Preview: Don't Look Back In Anger

Summary

  • A 25bp rate hike looks like a done deal for next week’s European Central Bank meeting.
  • However, with growth disappointing, the economic outlook getting gloomier and inflation dropping, arguments for several more rate hikes are becoming weaker.
  • For next week, we expect slight downward revisions to the ECB’s GDP growth forecasts for this year and next but hardly any revisions to the inflation forecasts.

European Union flag against European Parliament

artJazz

By Carsten Brzeski, Global Head of Macro

A 25bp rate hike looks like a done deal for next week’s European Central Bank meeting. However, with growth disappointing, the economic outlook getting gloomier and inflation dropping, arguments for several more rate hikes are

