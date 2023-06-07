Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Instructure Holdings: Driving Digital Transformation In Education Sector With Canvas LMS

Jun. 07, 2023 4:26 AM ETInstructure Holdings, Inc. (INST)
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
112 Followers

Summary

  • Instructure Holdings, an edtech company known for its Canvas learning management system, is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for digital education solutions as the market expands and digital integration becomes standard.
  • Global spending on education technology is projected to reach $404 billion by 2025, with significant investments in infrastructure development.
  • I view the stock as a buy at current levels and have an end-of-year price target of $32 on the stock.

Elementary students using technology at school

Fly View Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INST) is an education technology company renowned for its Canvas learning management system [LMS], which facilitates the creation, management, and delivery of both in-person and remote instruction. With nearly 7,000 customers, Instructure holds

Edtech Market Forecast

HolonIQ

INST valuation comp

YCharts

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
112 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.