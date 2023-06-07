Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoFi Technologies: Student Loans Return Is A Turning Point

Jun. 07, 2023 4:28 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)1 Comment
Summary

  • SoFi Technologies' stock is upgraded to a strong buy due to the resumption of student loan payments, which is expected to boost its profitability.
  • The company is predicted to reach profitability in Q3, earlier than its Q4 expectations, as more people may refinance their student loans with SoFi.
  • Investors are advised to wait for a pullback before taking a new position, as the stock is currently overbought and testing a resistance near $7.10.

Past Due Student Loan Paperwork

KLH49/iStock via Getty Images

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock increased 40% since I gave it a buy rating in my last article. Now I think it is time to revisit SoFi especially after the new debt

SOFI Loan Originations by Quarter

SOFI Loan Originations by Quarter (Based on Data in Company Filings)

PLTR stock chart

TradingView

SOFI stock chart

TradingView

This article was written by

Penny Stocks Today profile picture
Penny Stocks Today
388 Followers
Penny Stocks Today was built by investors for investors. Established in early 2020, we focus on creating news and info that gives readers a full picture of the micro and small cap markets. We regularly cover the latest stocks and their movements with in-depth analysis of catalysts and market potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

