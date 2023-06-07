Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BWX: International Government Bonds And A Nice Dollar Play

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.54K Followers

Summary

  • BWX is an exchange-traded fund focused on international government bonds.
  • The fund purchases investment-grade bonds only, making it a rates play.
  • The fund was down -20% last year as central banks hiked rates.
  • BWX does not hedge its foreign currency exposure, making it a nice play on a weaker dollar down the line.
  • With rates set to peak in 2023, this fund represents a nice portfolio diversifier for government fixed-income exposure.

Abstract world map and financial graphs on a digital display

sankai

Thesis

With yields up across the board in bonds internationally, we find it to be a sensible idea to explore the benefits of purchasing international government bonds as a portfolio diversifier. We have conveyed our strong view on buying U.S. government bonds

rates

Policy Rates (Charlie B.)

country

Countries (Fund Fact Sheet)

facts

Ratings (Fund)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.54K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.