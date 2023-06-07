Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EQL: Easily Replicable Strategy; Save The Management Fees And Avoid

Jun. 07, 2023 5:11 AM ETALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL)
Summary

  • The EQL ETF provides equal-weight exposure to the large-cap sectors via Select Sector SPDR ETFs.
  • Over the long run, the EQL ETF has underperformed market ETFs like the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF.
  • With the invention of fractional shares, investors can simply replicate EQL's strategy of holding quarterly rebalanced SPDR ETFs and save on the management fees.

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) provides equal proportionate weight to US large cap sectors via the Select Sector SPDR ETFs.

While the EQL ETF outperformed the market in 2022 with its overweight

EQL portfolio holdings

Figure 1 - EQL portfolio holdings (alpsfunds.com)

SPY sector allocation

Figure 2 - SPY sector allocation (ssga.com)

EQL distribution yield

Figure 3 - EQL distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

EQL historical returns

Figure 4 - EQL historical returns (morningstar.com)

SPY historical performance

Figure 5 - SPY historical performance (morningstar.com)

Select Sector SPDR ETFs YTD performance

Figure 6 - Select Sector SPDR ETFs YTD performance (sectorspdrs.com)

XLK top 10 holdings

Figure 7 - XLK top 10 holdings (sectorspdrs.com)

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.06K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

