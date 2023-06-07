UGL: Your Golden Ticket In Turbulent Times
Summary
- Gold has demonstrated resilience in the market, appreciating nearly 7% this year, with central banks' unwavering demand for the precious metal.
- The ProShares Ultra Gold ETF offers investors a strategic opportunity for leveraged exposure to gold amid ongoing economic uncertainty.
- Investors should be aware of the risks associated with leveraged ETFs like UGL and consider a diversified investment strategy.
Thesis
Amid the ebb and flow of the global economy, the ProShares Ultra Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:UGL) continues to offer investors a strategic opportunity for leveraged exposure to gold. This article provides an updated analysis of the gold market and the implications for UGL.
The Golden Resilience Amid Market Flux
In the face of the ebb and flow of the market, gold has demonstrated a unique resilience. Despite a slight dip of 1.6% in May, the first in three months, gold has outperformed its precious metal counterparts. As we stand midway through the year, gold has already appreciated nearly 7%, standing as the only precious metal in the green zone.
The Central Bank's Golden Safety Net
The strength of the dollar and the rise in US real interest rates often cast a shadow over gold's performance. Yet, the precious metal has managed to hold its ground, thanks largely to the unwavering demand from central banks. These institutions, in their quest to diversify and fortify their reserves, have shown a relative indifference to the dollar's fluctuations and US interest rates.
Central Banks' Golden Appetite: A Survey Insight
The 2023 Central Bank Gold Reserves (CBGR) survey reveals that nearly a quarter of central banks plan to bolster their gold reserves in the coming year. This decision is fueled by a strategic rebalancing of gold holdings, an uptick in domestic gold production purchases, and the looming concerns of financial market instability, particularly inflation.
Record-Breaking Gold Purchases: A Shift in Central Bank Strategy
The first quarter of 2023 saw central banks making record-breaking gold purchases. They added a whopping 228 tons to global reserves, the highest first-quarter addition since the inception of the data series in 2000, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). This shift from being net sellers to net buyers since the 2007-2008 Global Financial Crisis has led to a collective purchase of 1,136 tons of gold last year, a record-breaking feat since 1950, as per the World Gold Council.
The Dichotomy of Demand: Central Banks vs. Total Gold Demand
While central banks' demand for gold remains robust, the total gold demand has seen a 13% YoY decline in Q1 2023, as estimated by the WGC. The Indian market, in particular, experienced a significant drop in gold demand, owing to the deterrent effect of high and volatile domestic gold prices.
Speculators' Stance: A Shift in Gold Exposure
May saw speculators reducing their net long exposure to gold. Non-commercial players trimmed their net long positions in CME gold by nearly 26,251 contracts or 13% last month. This shift was largely due to the strengthening dollar and rising US real interest rates, as the market's expectation for a Fed pause in June dwindled from nearly 100% on May 10 to less than 50% at the end of the month. But they remain overall constructive on gold, with a net speculative length representing nearly 40% of the open interest.
ETF Investors: Capitalizing on the Dips
Despite the market's recalibration of the Fed's short-term monetary policy, ETF investors seized the opportunity to accumulate gold during the past month's dips. Our estimates suggest that ETF investors bought nearly 30 tons of gold in May, marking the third consecutive net inflow and the largest since April 2022.
Conclusion: The Golden Path Ahead for UGL ETF
UGL ETF continues to offer an effective avenue for gaining leveraged exposure to gold. With central banks' unwavering appetite for gold and the ongoing economic uncertainty, the prospects for gold and UGL remain promising. However, investors should stay alert to the macroeconomic factors that can influence gold's performance, including the strength of the dollar and US real interest rates. As always, a diversified investment strategy is recommended and an allocation of 5%-10% of gold in a portfolio makes a lot of sense to us.
Understanding the Risks of the ProShares Ultra Gold ETF
As with any other investment, it is essential to consider that UGL investments carry hazards. In general, leveraged ETFs like UGL are designed for short-term trading and may not be suitable for all investors. In addition, UGL's expense ratio of 0.95 percent could reduce returns over time if held for an extended period. Before making any investment decisions, investors should evaluate their investment objectives, risk tolerance, and financial circumstances thoroughly. In the event of a sudden gold price decline due to investors needing to raise liquidity to satisfy margin calls on other investments, such as equities during periods of panic, one possible trading strategy involves going long on UGL. By recognizing this pattern, investors can profit from market dislocations and purchase UGL at a discount.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.