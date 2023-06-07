inarik/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Amid the ebb and flow of the global economy, the ProShares Ultra Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:UGL) continues to offer investors a strategic opportunity for leveraged exposure to gold. This article provides an updated analysis of the gold market and the implications for UGL.

The Golden Resilience Amid Market Flux

In the face of the ebb and flow of the market, gold has demonstrated a unique resilience. Despite a slight dip of 1.6% in May, the first in three months, gold has outperformed its precious metal counterparts. As we stand midway through the year, gold has already appreciated nearly 7%, standing as the only precious metal in the green zone.

Orchid

The Central Bank's Golden Safety Net

The strength of the dollar and the rise in US real interest rates often cast a shadow over gold's performance. Yet, the precious metal has managed to hold its ground, thanks largely to the unwavering demand from central banks. These institutions, in their quest to diversify and fortify their reserves, have shown a relative indifference to the dollar's fluctuations and US interest rates.

Central Banks' Golden Appetite: A Survey Insight

The 2023 Central Bank Gold Reserves (CBGR) survey reveals that nearly a quarter of central banks plan to bolster their gold reserves in the coming year. This decision is fueled by a strategic rebalancing of gold holdings, an uptick in domestic gold production purchases, and the looming concerns of financial market instability, particularly inflation.

World Gold Council

Record-Breaking Gold Purchases: A Shift in Central Bank Strategy

The first quarter of 2023 saw central banks making record-breaking gold purchases. They added a whopping 228 tons to global reserves, the highest first-quarter addition since the inception of the data series in 2000, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). This shift from being net sellers to net buyers since the 2007-2008 Global Financial Crisis has led to a collective purchase of 1,136 tons of gold last year, a record-breaking feat since 1950, as per the World Gold Council.

World Gold Council

The Dichotomy of Demand: Central Banks vs. Total Gold Demand

While central banks' demand for gold remains robust, the total gold demand has seen a 13% YoY decline in Q1 2023, as estimated by the WGC. The Indian market, in particular, experienced a significant drop in gold demand, owing to the deterrent effect of high and volatile domestic gold prices.

World Gold Council

Speculators' Stance: A Shift in Gold Exposure

May saw speculators reducing their net long exposure to gold. Non-commercial players trimmed their net long positions in CME gold by nearly 26,251 contracts or 13% last month. This shift was largely due to the strengthening dollar and rising US real interest rates, as the market's expectation for a Fed pause in June dwindled from nearly 100% on May 10 to less than 50% at the end of the month. But they remain overall constructive on gold, with a net speculative length representing nearly 40% of the open interest.

CFTC

ETF Investors: Capitalizing on the Dips

Despite the market's recalibration of the Fed's short-term monetary policy, ETF investors seized the opportunity to accumulate gold during the past month's dips. Our estimates suggest that ETF investors bought nearly 30 tons of gold in May, marking the third consecutive net inflow and the largest since April 2022.

Orchid

Conclusion: The Golden Path Ahead for UGL ETF

UGL ETF continues to offer an effective avenue for gaining leveraged exposure to gold. With central banks' unwavering appetite for gold and the ongoing economic uncertainty, the prospects for gold and UGL remain promising. However, investors should stay alert to the macroeconomic factors that can influence gold's performance, including the strength of the dollar and US real interest rates. As always, a diversified investment strategy is recommended and an allocation of 5%-10% of gold in a portfolio makes a lot of sense to us.

Understanding the Risks of the ProShares Ultra Gold ETF

As with any other investment, it is essential to consider that UGL investments carry hazards. In general, leveraged ETFs like UGL are designed for short-term trading and may not be suitable for all investors. In addition, UGL's expense ratio of 0.95 percent could reduce returns over time if held for an extended period. Before making any investment decisions, investors should evaluate their investment objectives, risk tolerance, and financial circumstances thoroughly. In the event of a sudden gold price decline due to investors needing to raise liquidity to satisfy margin calls on other investments, such as equities during periods of panic, one possible trading strategy involves going long on UGL. By recognizing this pattern, investors can profit from market dislocations and purchase UGL at a discount.