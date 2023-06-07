Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UGL: Your Golden Ticket In Turbulent Times

Jun. 07, 2023 5:17 AM ETProShares Ultra Gold ETF (UGL)
Orchid Research profile picture
Orchid Research
5.68K Followers

Summary

  • Gold has demonstrated resilience in the market, appreciating nearly 7% this year, with central banks' unwavering demand for the precious metal.
  • The ProShares Ultra Gold ETF offers investors a strategic opportunity for leveraged exposure to gold amid ongoing economic uncertainty.
  • Investors should be aware of the risks associated with leveraged ETFs like UGL and consider a diversified investment strategy.

Woman Beauty with Smooth Skin Make up and Golden Jewelry. Beautiful Girl with Perfect Lips and Eye Makeup holding Hands under Chin. Elegant Model Portrait with Gold Earring smiling

inarik/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Amid the ebb and flow of the global economy, the ProShares Ultra Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:UGL) continues to offer investors a strategic opportunity for leveraged exposure to gold. This article provides an updated analysis of the

a comprehensive chart showcasing the performance of gold, silver, and platinum prices since the beginning of 2023.

Orchid

Table showing a table presenting the percentage of central banks expressing their intent to increase their gold holdings over the next 12 months.

World Gold Council

Visually informative bar chart displaying the demand for gold by central banks since the first quarter of 2010. Witness the historical trend of central banks' interest in acquiring gold reserves and the potential impact on the precious metal market.

World Gold Council

Table showing the demand for gold in recent years, including categories such as jewelry, technology, investment, and central bank

World Gold Council

Chart showing the net long position in CME gold held by speculators in number of contracts and % of open interest held by speculators

CFTC

Line chart showing the historical trends of ETF gold holdings

Orchid

This article was written by

Orchid Research profile picture
Orchid Research
5.68K Followers
Orchid Macro focuses essentially on commodity and macro analysis, using quantitative tools. We conduct research on supply and demand trends across commodities. We also analyze global macro dynamics and their reflexive interactions with the commodity complex. With 10+ years of experience in macro and commodity research, Orchid Research seeks not only to deliver unbiased views and accurate forecasts, but also to identify trade opportunities generating α.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.