Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Envista: Weakness In 1Q23 Should Be Done And Dusted

Jun. 07, 2023 5:30 AM ETEnvista Holdings Corporation (NVST)
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
486 Followers

Summary

  • I maintain a buy rating for NVST stock despite lower 1Q23 results, as management reiterate FY23 guidance and expectations for low single-digit core growth in 2Q23.
  • NVST's presence in China offers growth opportunities despite political and regulatory risks, with the impact of VBP policies expected to lessen and future sequential comps likely to be easier.
  • The weakness in the Equipment & Consumables segment is attributed to market conditions and strategic initiatives aimed at focusing on more profitable products, which I believe is overlooked by the market.

Orthodontist Showing Patient X-Ray Of Teeth In Surgery

Tom Werner

Overview

My initial long thesis for Envista (NYSE:NVST) is based on the growth potential of the global dental industry, which has a total addressable market of $27 billion (refer to previous post) and is expected to expand at a

A picture containing text, screenshot, display, number Description automatically generated

Own model

Table Description automatically generated

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Jan 2023.

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
486 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.