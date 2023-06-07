Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
American Hotel Income Properties: 9.4% Yielding Debentures Are Appealing

Summary

  • American Hotel Income Properties is a Canada-listed (but US-taxable) REIT focusing on US-based hotel properties.
  • The REIT has about 8,000 rooms, 90% of those are part of a Marriott or Hilton brand.
  • The AFFO is strong, but the debt level remains relatively high.
  • Most of the debt is fixed rate in nature, but interest expenses will increase by 200 basis points when all existing debt matures.
Introduction

As I own the debentures issued by American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTC:AHOTF) (TSX:HOT.UN:CA), I need to keep an eye on the financial results of the REIT to make

Income Statement

Debt Maturity Schedule

FFO Calculation

AFFO Calculation

Balance Sheet

Debt Reduction Evolution

Debt Levels

HOT Debenture Chart

As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have no position in the common shares of American Hotel Income Properties but I have a small long position in the debentures.

