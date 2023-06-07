Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Golden Ocean Group Stock Is A Solid Buy For The Long Term

Jun. 07, 2023 6:11 AM ETGolden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)
Oakoff Investments
Summary

  • Golden Ocean Group may still have long-term growth potential despite the slower-than-expected impact of China's reopening on the dry bulk carrier industry.
  • The company's financials remain strong, and a recent UBS survey shows CFOs in China are optimistic about business conditions and capital expenditure in H2 2023.
  • GOGL's focus on fleet renewal and commitment to dividends make it a favorable investment for long-term investors, with the potential for a 57% increase in share price over the next 2 years.
General cargo ship at sea - Aerial image

liorpt

I wrote about Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock for the 1st and only time on December 17, 2022, during a period when there was extensive media coverage about the rapid opening of the Chinese economy and the

Seeking Alpha

Goldman Sachs [May 30, 2023 - proprietary source]

GOGL's IR presentation

GOGL's IR presentation [author's notes]

Chart
UBS survey [May 31, 2023 - proprietary source]

GOGL's IR presentation

GOGL's IR presentation [author's notes]

Seeking Alpha, GOGL

Quantitative equity research analyst. Colliding data science and finance to find a stock's mispricing.

Constantly looking for a reasonable balance between growth and value.

>5 years of experience in personal portfolio management with an average annualized return of ~21%.




Disclaimer: Associated with Danil Sereda, another Seeking Alpha contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

