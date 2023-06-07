ipopba

Description

I continue to view Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) as fair valued for now, but am getting increasingly hopeful for better than expected performance in the coming quarters given the strong start to 1Q23. PSN's organic growth in revenue was 12% in 1Q23, with growth in Critical Infrastructure contributing 18% and Federal Solutions contributing 6%. The robust expansion in Critical Infrastructure demonstrates a rapid increase in global infrastructure investment, and I believe that there is still significant untapped potential for PSN to capture long-term higher spending in this area. In terms of Federal Solutions, although the growth rate was comparatively slower at 6%, it remains substantial in absolute terms, driven by strong volumes across both new and existing contracts. With the strong performance and the raised guidance for FY23, if PSN can continue this momentum and continuing hitting/beating guidance, I will be happy to shift my recommendation to a buy.

Growth outlook

The reasons for growing optimism in PSN stem from its stronger-than-expected organic growth, with double-digit expansion driven by increased volumes on new and existing contracts. This is particularly significant because the majority of near-term growth is derived from awarded contracts, backed by secured funding that supports the projected revenue upturn.

Consequently, the risk of PSN falling short of its FY23 guidance is significantly reduced, and re-compete risk is low at only 5% of revenues in FY23, increasing to 10% in 2024. Barring major operational or macroeconomic disruptions, PSN has a high degree of revenue certainty, with approximately 95% and 90% of revenue already secured for FY23 and FY24, respectively. It is worth noting that PSN has a strong track record of winning contracts, achieving a win rate of 40-50% in recent years, including re-compete win rates exceeding 90%. Additionally, the company's booking metrics, exemplified by a 1Q23 book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x and a backlog of $8.4 billion (equivalent to approximately two years of revenue), further support this positive outlook.

In terms of funding, the backlog has an aggregate funded backlog of 61% of the total. To give additional flavour to this narrative, I point readers to PSN's 1Q23 company presentation for the latest contract wins. Note that these contracts are typically with large or well-known counter parties that typically span over a number of years. This tells us of the quality of contracts which reduces counter party risks.

1Q23 PSN

Critical Infrastructure

I noted previously that the rapid pace of technological change is placing a strain on US aging physical infrastructure, as such there is a long-term secular trend that PSN will be enjoying. I expect this tailwind to come in the form of government spending, specifically, the recent infrastructure bills in 2022 and 2021. According to management, the recent Infrastructure spending bill are only just beginning to flow into the market, as such it I believe it has not really surface in PSN numbers. When the numbers start to flow through, I believe the segment to continue being a strong driver of growth.

Capital allocation

Capital allocation was a part of my bullish thesis for PSN previously, in that I believe PSN can easily lever up the business to 4x EBITDA to drive M&As. Now that management has raised FY23 EBITDA guide at the midpoint to $375-$415MM, or 12% y-o-y growth, it implies an increase in margin through the rest of the year. Using the midpoint, $395 million, PSN would be able to draw up to $1.6 billion of gross debt which is an additional $700 million in dry powder. Say that PSN is able to acquire an asset that is roughly the same multiple as it is trading at 13x (post synergies), this implies an additional $53 million in EBITDA or 12.5% of current EBITDA. The acquisition would contribute to overall growth and also improve consolidated margin profile (management target for >10% growth and >10% EBITDA margin), as such these acquisitions would be value accretive. So, it's good to know that management expect to continue to prioritize M&A.

Summary

In conclusion, while I continue to view PSN as fair valued, I am increasingly hopeful for better-than-expected performance in the upcoming quarters. The strong start to 1Q23, with double-digit organic revenue growth driven by increased volumes on new and existing contracts, supports this optimism. Importantly, the majority of near-term growth is supported by awarded contracts with secured funding, significantly reducing the risk of missing FY23 guidance. Furthermore, the company's capital allocation strategy, including potential M&A opportunities, aligns with its growth ambitions. Overall, if PSN can maintain its momentum and continue to meet or exceed expectations, a recommendation to buy may be warranted.