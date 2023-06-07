Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Safe Haven That Got Away, Or Will Foreign Investors Return To China's Bond Market In 2023?

Summary

  • Despite reduced foreign participation, Chinese government bonds have shown resilience and outperformed most of their global peers.
  • The move away from Chinese onshore bonds by overseas investors was evident in the offshore dollar high-yield bond market.
  • Several factors may cause a recovery in foreign participation in the Chinese onshore bond market.

Flag of China on dark blue background

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

By Zhaoyi Yang, FRM, and Sandrine Soubeyran, Global Investment Research, FTSE Russell

Foreign investors have shied away from Chinese bonds since 2022. Why, and was it wise?

Foreign investments in all categories of Chinese bonds via

Foreign investments Chinese Bonds

FTSE Russell, ChinaBond

Foreign participation Chinese government bonds

FTSE Russell, ChinaBond

Chinese government bonds

FTSE Russell

Chinese government bonds

FTSE Russell

Chinese high yield property

FTSE Russell

Property Developers

FTSE Russell

