Valerii Evlakhov/iStock via Getty Images

Cash has often been the subject of contentious debates whenever analysts discuss how much to allocate to the asset class in order to achieve an optimal strategic asset allocation. While some extol the flexibility and safety that comes with holding cash proclaiming that "cash is king", others would hurl insults declaring that "cash is trash". Our humble stand on this contentious issue leans towards the latter, for reasons that are beyond the scope of this article.

Nevertheless, since every investor would hold cash at some point whether as dry powder to buy risky assets when the price is right or simply in the form of passive savings in a bank account, cash management strategies are crucial for enhancing overall portfolio performance. Instead of just leaving cash with the bank, there are alternative solutions that can generate better returns than cash, without necessarily sacrificing the liquidity and safety of sitting in cash.

For example, investors may choose to invest a portion of their cash in risky yield enhancement products such as structured notes, or they may choose safer options such as time deposits and ultra-short-term treasury bills. Investors are however often discouraged by the hassle of having to keep track of maturities and making sure to roll over short-term securities consistently in order to enjoy slightly better yields on cash.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Unless daily liquidity is absolutely necessary, we think that it might be worthwhile for investors to consider the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL). Strictly, BIL is an ETF that is designed to track the performance of U.S. Treasury Bills that have remaining maturities of between 1 and 3 months.

According to information provided by the fund issuer State Street Global Advisors, BIL seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Bloomberg 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index. This Index includes all publicly issued U.S. Treasury Bills with a remaining maturity of between 1 and 3 months, are rated investment-grade and denominated in U.S. dollars, and must have a fixed rate.

BIL is an excellent alternative to cash by providing investors with an attractive yield without having to take on excessive risk by investing in ultra-short-term treasury bills. Buying and holding BIL also means not having to track individual maturities for those treasury bills or being subjected to a minimum investment size. Because BIL is also a highly liquid ETF, buying and selling BIL is straightforward and investors can easily liquid their position when needed and receive cash in a matter of days.

Attractive Yield In The Comfort Of Treasuries

Now that the U.S. government's debt ceiling episode is no longer an immediate risk for investors, and that the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening cycle has driven ultra-short-term interest rates above 5%, BIL is providing really attractive returns to conservative investors for the first time in decades.

State Street Global Advisors

At the time of writing, BIL has a yield to maturity of 5.24% with an average maturity of 0.15 years (1.8 months) according to fund data as of 5 June 2023. BIL also comes with a manageable expense ratio of 0.15%. In comparison, a quick survey of 1-year time deposits at several banks showed that most were offering yields of well under 4.5%.

In Conclusion

Cash management strategies are crucial for enhancing overall portfolio performance. Investors with a sizeable portfolio allocation to cash should aim to enhance returns on cash given favourable short-term interest rates.

We think BIL is an excellent alternative to cash by providing investors with an attractive yield without having to take on excessive risk by investing in ultra-short-term treasury bills.