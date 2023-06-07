Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Glencore's Bet On Copper: A Commodity For The Future

Jun. 07, 2023 7:28 AM ETGlencore plc (GLCNF), GLNCY
Manuel Paul Dipold
Summary

  • Glencore is focusing on future metals like copper, nickel, and cobalt, positioning itself for long-term growth.
  • The company has reduced debt and plans to double copper production in the coming years, making it well-positioned to generate cash flows for decades.
  • Glencore stock may be a good long-term buy and hold option, but short-term share price movements are uncertain due to factors like fluctuating coal prices.

Investment Thesis

Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) main source of income is still coal, but copper is already in second place. The future strategy is to focus more on metals where demand is rising: Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, etc. Based on

glencore activity map

glencore.com

Glencore Copper production

Investor presentation

Glencore 2023 cashflows

Investor presentation

Copper price

tradingeconomics.com

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLNCY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

