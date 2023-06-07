Hello my names is james,I'm photographer.

Investment Thesis

Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) main source of income is still coal, but copper is already in second place. The future strategy is to focus more on metals where demand is rising: Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, etc. Based on the profits of the last 12 months, the company is cheaply valued, but the 2023 results will probably be significantly worse due to the sharply falling coal price. However, the company has used this boom year to reduce debt and plans to spend even more capital in the coming years to double copper production. In the short term, it is difficult to say what will happen to the share price, but in the long term, the company is well-positioned to generate cash flows for decades to come.

Industry Overview

Glencore is a complex company that operates numerous mines around the world, holds multiple equity investments, and is also active in commodity trading. The metals and energy sources mined include nickel, copper, aluminum, zinc, cobalt, coal, and ferrochrome. The aim is, on the one hand, to profit in the traditional energy markets that people will need for decades to come and, on the other hand, to position itself for the metals of the future.

Energising today: As the world moves towards a lowcarbon economy, we are focused on supporting the energy needs of today whilst investing in our transition metals portfolio. Advancing tomorrow: The world of tomorrow will look very different, with new sources of energy and ever greater levels of connectivity. The metals we produce, source and market will support the global ambition to decarbonise Annual report 2022

Regarding its business operations, Glencore splits its activities into two broad categories: marketing and industrial.

The marketing activity of the company is basically trading. The goal is to take advantage of short-term price fluctuations in the market, and here the company does not focus only on the metals it mines but includes everything, even agricultural goods. This is the company's original business model before they started to mine metals themselves.

Industrial activities are where Glencore gets its hands dirty. These involve the production of various metals, minerals, and energy products. For instance, Glencore produces copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, and ferroalloys. In the energy sector, Glencore is a major producer of coal, with mines all over the world.

Copper as a long-term opportunity

The company is positioning itself even more strongly in the copper business as this is considered an essential metal for electrifying cars and renewable energies. According to S&P Global, there is a supply deficit from 2025.

Despite our expectation of an easing in the copper concentrate market balance through to 2025, we forecast that the refined copper market will move into a 279,000-tonne deficit by 2025 from a 142,000-tonne surplus in 2020.Our base case forecast from 2026 to 2030 sees the copper industry unable to meet growing demand for concentrate, even when including uncommitted development-stage projects that could potentially move forward and start up during this period. spglobal.com

According to Glencore, there will be a cumulative deficit of 50 million tons by 2030. The company currently produces about one million tons annually and can double this production through projects in Chile, Peru, Argentina, the USA, and Congo.

Investor presentation

According to the company, in 2023, copper will account for about $5.3B of the total adjusted EBITDA of $28.7B. Thus, copper is already the company's second-largest source of revenue after coal.

Investor presentation

The long-term strategy is to gradually close coal mines over the next few decades, depending on how the market and demand develop, and to focus on essential metals for which demand will tend to increase in the long term.

During the period 2019 to 2035, our planning includes the closure of at least 12 coal mines across our global coal portfolio. (...)Our industrial asset portfolio includes large, long-life and low-carbon advantaged commodities. We are focusing our portfolio on larger, higher-margin, longer-life assets essential to the transition to a low-carbon economy. We are a leading producer of key transition metals, including copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc and vanadium. Annual report 2022

That sounds like a long-term, smart strategy to squeeze revenues from coal and oil and gas trading for as long as possible. Meanwhile, investing more and more CAPEX in developing new mines and, at the same time, generously distributing money to shareholders. Looking at the 10-year chart of copper, we see that it is closely linked to the global economic development. We see the effects of the lockdowns, the revival of the economy, and the increasing hype around electric vehicles and renewable energies. Recently, the price has begun to weaken again. However, Trafigura says the global copper inventory is as low as it was last in 2008 while demand is growing.

Copper prices will surge to a record high this year as a rebound in Chinese demand risks depleting already low stockpiles, the world’s largest private metals trader has forecast. Global inventories of the metal used in everything from power cables and electric cars to buildings have dropped rapidly in recent weeks to their lowest seasonal level since 2008, leaving little buffer if demand in China continues to pace ahead. ft.com - Trafigura forecasts

In the long term, we could see significantly higher copper prices, especially if we reach a deficit from 2025. If Glencore doubles its production simultaneously, the copper mines could metaphorically become true gold mines.

Financial Progress & Valuation

First, a short overview over a more extended period for revenues, expenses, and net income. We see that the gap between income and expenses has widened since 2021, leading to a sharp increase in net income. The biggest driver of this was the rise in the price of coal last year.

The company is currently valued at an enterprise value of $90.4B. The market cap is $66.48B, and the total debt is about $30B. The financial situation has significantly improved due to the high profits of the last two years, and the company has reduced its debts considerably.

Based on the profits of the last 12 months, the share has never been so cheaply valued. However, we also see in the following chart that the company has been making losses from time to time. In the long term, the trend in net income is upward - the peaks are getting higher, and the lows are less low.

As for the future P/E ratio, this will most likely be significantly worse in 2023, which is mainly due to the crashing coal price, which peaked at 453 USD/ton in September 2022 and is currently at 134 USD/ton. However, the prices of the major mine operators fluctuate much less and are usually fixed under long-term contracts. Analysts expect 2023 EPS to be 56% lower than 2022, and the forward P/E ratio should be around 8.5.

Regarding the dividend, the ex-dividend date was recently in May, and the half-yearly distribution was $0.44. The subsequent distribution is scheduled for September and will be the same amount because the dividend is determined once a year with the year-end results and then distributed in 2 equal amounts. The dividend will likely be reduced next year, depending on the exact results.

Is the stock a buy?

It is a very complex situation, unsurprising with such a large, globally active, and widely diversified company. No one can say whether the share will fall further due to the weakening coal price. However, I like the long-term strategy of the company to focus on metals that will be increasingly in demand in the future. This can be seen in the increasing CAPEX expenses and what they are used for.

In 2022, our total capital expenditure on industrial assets was $4.8 billion (2021: $4.4 billion), of which, 43% was for our copper and cobalt, 20% for zinc and 10% for nickel. We anticipate that our Group capital expenditure in 2023-2025 will increase to $5.6 billion per year, with $1.1 billion per year allocated to expansionary activity in our metals portfolio, $3.2 billion per year dedicated to sustaining our metals assets, and $1.3 billion per year supporting the continued operation of our energy portfolio in line with our climate commitments

I think this is a stock for the long-term is buy and hold; whether this is the perfect entry point, no one can say for sure, but I like the long-term outlook. Especially the strong focus on copper because this is an essential metal for the electrification of society. The acquisition offer for Teck Resources is also in line with this, even though it does not look like this will materialize.

Risks

Of course, the mining industry as a whole is very cyclical, with strongly fluctuating margins depending on how commodity prices develop. This is not so much in the hands of the company itself but is dependent on the development of the global economy, which in turn depends on an incredible number of factors and is therefore impossible to predict. Black swan events such as the pandemic or a sudden upsurge in conflicts or other economic downturns are always possible. They could unexpectedly cause the demand for Glencore`s metals and energy sources to drop.

Share dilution, insider trades & SBCs

For me, these three things are standard checks I make in every article, as excessive stock dilution and stock-based compensation can put us, shareholders, at a disadvantage. In addition, insider trades sometimes contain valuable info about the confidence of management itself.

Since 2021, the company has repurchased 5.5% of the outstanding shares. I have not found any data on insider trades.

Conclusion

The company has only been listed since 2011 and, like most other mining companies, has underperformed the S&P 500. However, the underinvestment in new mines, not only copper but various metals and energy sources, is just starting to have an impact. Now add to that the electrification of cars and the power grid, and maybe even the heating market via heat pumps, and the next decade could be much better for mining companies. It seems that the management is finding a good balance between exploiting cash cows like coal and, at the same time, investing in future projects.

Investor's Checklist Check Description Rising revenues? long-term yes, short-term no Increasing over longer time periods Improving margins? long-term yes Possible competitive edge Rewards shareholders? Yes, quite generous Returning capital to shareholders Shareholder negatives? SBCs, but not exuberant Actions that disadvantage shareholders Stock in uptrend? No Trading above its 200-day moving average? Click to enlarge

