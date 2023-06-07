Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Industria de Diseno Textil S.A. (IDEXY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts
137.97K Followers

Industria de Diseno Textil S.A. (OTCPK:IDEXY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call June 7, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marcos López - Capital Markets Director

Oscar Garcia Maceiras - CEO & Executive Director

Ignacio Fernández - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Geoff Lowery - Redburn

Anne Critchlow - Societe Generale

Georgina Johanan - JPMorgan

Nick Coulter - Citi

Richard Chamberlain - RBC

Marcos López

Good morning to everybody. A warm welcome to all of those attending the presentation of Inditex's Results for the Interim 3 months 2023. I am Marcos López, Capital Markets Director. The presentation will be chaired by Inditex's CEO, Oscar Garcia Maceiras, also with us is our CFO, Ignacio Fernández. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session, starting with the questions received from the telephone and then those received through the webcast platform.

Before we start, we will take the disclaimer as read. Please, Oscar?

Oscar Garcia Maceiras

Good morning, and welcome to our results presentation. It is my pleasure to join you today. In the first 3 months of 2023, Inditex has continued its very robust operating performance driven very much by the creativity of our teams and the strong execution of our fully integrated business model. This performance relies on the four key pillars of our strategy you are very familiar with.

Our unique fashion proposition and optimize customer experience, our focus on sustainability and the talent and commitment of our people. These factors have propelled our competitive differentiation.

We have had a very satisfactory sales growth of 13%. The execution of the business model has also been very robust with a healthy gross margin and disciplined cost management. On the bottom line, net income increased 54% to €1.17 billion. Our operating performance places us in a sound financial position. We have generated significant free cash flow.

