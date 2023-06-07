Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Northrop Grumman Has Much To Gain From Nuclear Modernization

Jun. 07, 2023 7:57 AM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
399 Followers

Summary

  • Northrop Grumman is expected to benefit from the generational boom in defense spending due to the receding globalization and increasing great power competition.
  • A more tense global environment and Chinese efforts at nuclear parity make the firm's centrality to the US nuclear triad more important than ever.
  • The primary risks for Northrop Grumman are supply chain and labor needs, as labor shortages in specialized areas can hold up the entire supply chain.

Titan 2 Missile Defense System Control Center In Sahuarita Arizona

LifeJourneys/E+ via Getty Images

There is an old Chinese proverb: Rich country, strong army. And while it may have the ringing truth of an aphorism, it is not necessarily true, for instance, in China's case. It is indeed rich. China may have a strong army on paper, but

4 segments

Northrop Grumman Company Reports

Missiles

Northrop Grumman Company Reports

The U.S. has historically devoted a larger share of its economy to defense than other members of the G-7

Peter G. Peterson Foundation

Nuclear Modernization

DoD, 2024 Defense Budget Overview

Trading Multiples

ValueInvestor.io

DCF

ValueInvestor.io

Lynch FV

ValueInvestor.io

This article was written by

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
399 Followers
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.