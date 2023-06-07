Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buy American Financial Group While On Sale

Jun. 07, 2023
Alexander Steinberg
Summary

  • American Financial Group (AFG) is a good investment opportunity due to its conservative underwriting, profitable investing, premium growth, productive M&A activity, and strong management with healthy insider ownership.
  • AFG stock is currently undervalued, with a P/Core EPS ratio lower than its historical average and a potential for 26% appreciation plus a 7% yield by the end of the year.
  • AFG is a less risky option compared to other insurers, with its decentralized underwriting, modest leverage, and high insider holdings, making it a strong buy recommendation.

Business strategy concept

A big part of my portfolio, even not counting Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), is invested in insurers. Several, such as Progressive (PGR), Trisura (TSU:CA), and UnitedHealth Group (UNH), have

Alexander Steinberg
Ph. D. and MBA. I worked in executive/management positions for big US companies, then ran my own business for about 15 years, and upon exiting, turned to full-time investing. I primarily manage my own funds and consult a limited number of friends and clients.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFG, UNH, TSU:CA, BRK.B, APO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

A possible escalation of the war in Ukraine makes equities riskier than usual.

