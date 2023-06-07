Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: SEC Versus Coinbase, Binance

Pgiam

OUR TOP STORIES

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) tumbled 12% Tuesday.

This happening after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange.

The suit alleges that Coinbase is operating as an unregistered securities broker.

The SEC said, according to its complaint, that since at least 2019, Coinbase (COIN) has unlawfully facilitated the buying and selling of crypto asset securities. The suit comes a day after the regulator sued Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, and its CEO for allegedly violating U.S. securities regulations.

In addition, individual states are exerting pressure in the crypto space. Alabama issued a "show cause order" that gives Coinbase (COIN) 28 days to show why it shouldn't be directed to stop selling unregistered securities in the state. The Alabama Securities Commission said in a statement Tuesday, the order is the result of a multi-state task force of 10 state securities regulators.

The states allege that Coinbase (COIN) violated securities law by offering a staking rewards program without a registration to offer or sell securities.

Other states taking action against the crypto exchange are: California, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Mike Fay is the Investing Group leader of BlockChain Reaction on Seeking Alpha. Less than two weeks ago he wrote an article on Seeking Alpha entitled, “Coinbase: Q2 is Going to be Rough”.

In the article he rates COIN a hold. He said the regulatory climate domestically continues to be a major headwind for US-based businesses within the industry. Despite putting up a fight in the courts, Coinbase won't be immune from that.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has reportedly bought an augmented-reality start-up.

According to The Verge, Apple has acquired Los Angeles-based Mira.

Mira supplies tech for theme parks and the U.S. military.

This news comes a day after Apple's unveiling of the Vision Pro, its $3,500 AR/VR headset (and its biggest product launch in nearly 10 years).

According to the report, Mira has raised about $17M in funding.

The start-up's headsets are in use on the Mario Kart ride at Nintendo World parks in Japan and Los Angeles.

It also has contracts with the U.S. Air Force and Navy.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) rose 6.2% on Tuesday after announcing the completion of its long-planned sale of its logistics business to Flexport.

The sale of the business was originally announced in early May alongside the company’s earnings release. In connection with the sale, Shopify will receive stock representing a 13% equity interest in Flexport.

Premarket SHOP is up 0.9%.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) tumbled on Tuesday after the retailer missed consensus expectations for revenue, comparable sales, adjusted EBITDA, and EPS with its Q1 earnings report.

Looking ahead, JOANN (JOAN) guided for a full-year sales decline of 1% to 4% and adjusted EBITDA of $85M to $95M. The company will increase its focus on cash generation.

Shares of JOANN (JOAN) took a nosedive. JOAN ended Tuesdays trading down more than 29% to close at $1.14.

Premarket JOANN is up 5.2%.

Another Canadian oil and gas company is laying off workers.

Reuters reported late Tuesday, citing a company spokesperson, that TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) is cutting an unspecified number of jobs to "optimize value.”

The number of layoffs is believed to be much smaller than the job cuts announced last week at Suncor Energy (SU), which told employees it would eliminate 1,500 jobs.

Earlier this year, Imperial Oil (IMO) cut the number of contractors working on one of its projects.

TC Energy (TRP) owns and operates the Keystone oil pipeline and transports 25% of all the natural gas consumed in North America.

New York City is suing Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF) and Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF).

The city alleges that the South Korean automakers were negligent and created a public nuisance by manufacturing vehicles "dangerously susceptible" to theft.

Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF) and Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) allegedly failed to install immobilizers in their cars between 2011 and 2022, long after other carmakers adopted the technology. Immobilizers ensure the ignition can't be started without the key.

The suit says "As a result, videos teaching the relative ease with which Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF) and Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) vehicles can be stolen have gone viral."

The city also claimed that the firms' decision increased reckless driving, and significantly impacted the city's police department and other resources.

Nearly 1,000 Hyundai and Kia vehicles were reported stolen in NYC in the first four months of 2023. That number is up ~660% when compared to the same period in 2022.

The lawsuit follows similar cases by major U.S. cities, including St. Louis, Milwaukee, Cleveland, and Seattle.

A couple items to look out for in our catalyst watch for the day. The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference will feature presentations from a long list of companies including Gilead Sciences (GILD), Amarin Corporation (AMRN), and Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO). In addition, the IEA Global Conference on Energy Efficiency is taking place.You can find a full list of catalysts for the week in our weekly catalyst watch article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.