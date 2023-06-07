Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Meta Platforms: Expect A Prolonged Bull Market

Jun. 07, 2023 10:00 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)
Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • META's core advertising business will likely improve as challenges diminish, and cost savings from job cuts are anticipated.
  • Meta's investments in AI and ML are establishing a solid competitive advantage, improving content ranking, user engagement, and ad delivery efficiency.
  • Generative AI presents an opportunity for Meta to become a leader in the consumer internet space, driving increased usage and engagement.
  • I anticipate an extended bull market for the stock through 2024, and a target price of $350 in the next 12 months.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Yiazou Capital Research.

Investment Thesis

While some investors might be tempted to book profits following Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) outperformance, I anticipate an extended bull market for the stock through 2024, and a target price of $350 in the next

Meta platforms, META, Meta, Facebook parent, Facebook, Instagram, Reels, WhatsApp, Stories, TikTok, TikTok Ban

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

