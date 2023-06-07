Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Latham: Risks, But The Augmented Reality Pool Visualizer Could Surprise

Jun. 07, 2023 8:19 AM ETLatham Group, Inc. (SWIM)
Qingshan Capital Management
Summary

  • Latham Group, a leading designer and manufacturer of in-ground residential swimming pools, is expected to see further growth through its direct-to-owner marketing strategy and international expansion.
  • I assumed that the new Latham Augmented Reality Pool Visualizer app will likely accelerate the demand for the products.
  • Further digital and marketing efforts could improve the company’s online presence and may bring further FCF growth.
  • I assumed that the stock repurchase program may bring significant demand for the stock as soon as the Board decides again to continue its stock buyback.

Risk management and mitigation to reduce exposure for financial investment, projects, engineering, businesses. Concept with manager"s hand turning knob to low level. Reduction strategy.

NicoElNino

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) delivered beneficial guidance for 2023, which is quite impressive considering the current macroeconomic environment. The expectations of market analysts are also beneficial. I believe that further efforts and implementation of the direct-to-owner marketing, which is working

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Marketscreener.com

Source: Marketscreener.com

Source: Quarterly Press Release

Source: Quarterly Press Release

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

Source: My Cash Flow Model

Source: My Cash Flow Model

Source: My Cash Flow Model

Source: My Cash Flow Model

Source: marketscreener.com

Source: marketscreener.com

Source: My Cash Flow Model

Source: My Cash Flow Model

Source: My Cash Flow Model

Source: My Cash Flow Model

Source: My Cash Flow Model

Source: My Cash Flow Model

This article was written by

Qingshan Capital Management
I am an M&A investment advisor with 10+ years of experience. I used to work for a big institution. I like M&A deals, value investing, and emerging markets. If you see an error please contact: wangluxem@financier.comQuingshan Capital Management provides articles for informational purposes only. I only give my opinion. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on my articles constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SWIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

