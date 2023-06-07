Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Aftershock Economy

Summary

  • The first few years of the 2020s have seen a number of acute economic, financial, and geopolitical disruptions on a worldwide scale, and it will take time for the ultimate consequences of these shocks to be fully felt.
  • With the era of volatility-suppressing policies possibly over, markets are likely in for a period of heightened volatility, with an unusually large array of potential aftershocks.
  • At PIMCO’s latest Secular Forum, we discussed how recent short-term cyclical dynamics are likely to have longer-lasting secular consequences.

Our outlook for the global economy and markets over the next five years.

Key Takeaways

The first few years of the 2020s have seen a number of acute economic, financial, and geopolitical disruptions on a worldwide scale, and it will

Text-based graphic highlighting a number of significant macro shifts that took place between May 2022 and May 2023 (PIMCO holds its Secular Forums in May). As of May 2022, it had been 13 years since the MOVE Index (which measures market volatility) reached a reading of 180, 15 years since the fed funds rate was above 5%, 34 years since average headline inflation was in double digits across the OECD countries, and 42 years since the Federal Reserve hiked its policy rate 475 basis points within a 12-month period. All of these subsequently took place in the year following the May 2022 Secular Forum.

Figure 1: As Of Last Year’s Secular Forum (May 2022), Several Things We Hadn’t Seen In A Long Time (ICE BAML, U.S. Federal Reserve, OECD as of May 2022)

Line chart displaying the ratio of U.S. federal debt to U.S. GDP growth from 1900 to 2022, with projections through 2053. Source for both historical data and projections is the Congressional Budget Office as of February 2023. In 2020, the ratio reached 99% of GDP for the first time since World War II as fiscal response sought to brace the economy and communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the intervening decades, the ratio dropped to a low of 23% in 1974. Looking ahead, the CBO forecasts the ratio will continue to increase (largely due to rising interest costs and entitlement spending), reaching a projected ratio of 195% in 2053.

Figure 2: Ratio Of U.S. Debt To GDP Projected To Rise Substantially Over The Long Term (U.S. Congressional Budget Office (CBO) data and projections as of February 2023)

Figure 3 is a line chart showing the term premium for a 10-year U.S. Treasury note over the time frame October 2014 to March 2023. Term premium is the compensation that investors require for bearing the risk that interest rates may change over the life of the bond (a negative number indicates investors are willing to pay extra for the perceived stability of a longer-term bond, often during periods of macro or market stress). Over the chart’s time frame, the 10-year term premium touched a low of -1.02% in January 2015, then rose to 0.62% in November 2018, dropped to -0.94% in March 2020, and reached a high of 1.07% in November 2022. It stood at 0.76% as of March 2023.

Figure 3: Term Premium On The 10-Year U.S. Treasury Remains Elevated And Will Likely Increase (New York Federal Reserve survey of primary dealers as of March 2023. Term premium is defined as the compensation that investors require for bearing the risk that interest rates may change over the life of the bond.)

This article was written by

PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients.

