Enterprise Bancorp: Are Regional Banks Undervalued, Or On The Brink Of Implosion?

Jun. 07, 2023 8:56 AM ETEnterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC)
Andrew Dessy
Summary

  • Enterprise Bancorp is a well-capitalized, conservatively managed regional bank with potential for growth, despite recessionary fears and risks from the commercial real estate market.
  • The bank has a high proportion of commercial real estate loans, which could lead to major losses if property values decline significantly.
  • Investors should consider the risks of bank runs, recessionary risks, and commercial real estate contagion before investing in EBTC.
  • If conditions worsen, the big winners will again likely be the large US banks, and the losers will be regional bank shareholders.

Overview

Regional banks have experienced indiscriminate selloffs, with plenty of opportunities in the sector due to recent fear of bank runs as well as a high proportion of commercial real estate loans on the books. If contagion can be prevented, regional

This article was written by

Andrew Dessy
Value investor with a long-term focus, looking to find mispriced securities to preserve wealth and beat inflation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EBTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

