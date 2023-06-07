Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fortuna Silver: More Share Dilution, But A Decent Deal For Diamba Sud

Taylor Dart
Summary

  • Fortuna Silver Mines is set to acquire Chesser Resources, reinforcing its position as a future West African gold producer.
  • The acquisition includes Chesser's flagship Diamba Sud project in eastern Senegal, which has a resource of 860,000 ounces of gold.
  • The deal is accretive on a NAV basis, and Fortuna has added over 3,600 square kilometers of land in West Africa with its past two deals.

Goldmining in Africa

Jasper Ragetlie

2023 is shaping up to be a very busy year from an M&A standpoint, with B2Gold (BTG) acquiring Sabina Gold & Silver, Gold Fields (GFI) coming in for a half interest in Osisko's (

Diamba Sud Project

Diamba Sud Project (Chesser Resources)

Geology & Project Location - Diamba Sud

Geology & Project Location - Diamba Sud (Chesser Resources)

Karakara Mineralization - Diamba Sud

Karakara Mineralization - Diamba Sud (Chesser Resources)

Chesser Resources Land Package & Gold Geochem

Chesser Resources Land Package & Gold Geochem (Chesser Resources)

Resource Base & Conceptual Pits

Resource Base & Conceptual Pits (Fortuna Presentation, Chesser)

Sample Of African Gold Junior/Project Acquisitions - Total Resource Grade & Price Paid Per Ounce (M&I+I)

Sample Of African Gold Junior/Project Acquisitions - Total Resource Grade & Price Paid Per Ounce (M&I+I) (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Perseus Mining Financial Metrics

Perseus Mining Financial Metrics (Perseus Website)

Jurisdictional Profile - i-80 Gold vs. Fortuna Silver, Author's Drawings

Jurisdictional Profile - i-80 Gold vs. Fortuna Silver, Author's Drawings (Fraser Institute Investment Attractiveness Index)

"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOLD, EDVMF, IAUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

