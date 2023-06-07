Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CrowdStrike: Emerging As A Winner Amongst Cybersecurity Leaders

Jun. 07, 2023 10:35 AM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)AMZN, MSFT, PANW1 Comment
Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • There was no doubt that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. beat on all fronts for its FY1Q24, but the market was expecting a larger raise in guidance that did not materialize.
  • I found it very positive about management's comments about their sustainable data advantage in AI, and I think this will be a key long-term growth driver for them.
  • In addition, CrowdStrike is a key beneficiary of the consolidation in the cybersecurity space as a result of high ROI and value.
  • The comments about Microsoft Corporation were targeted and highlights CrowdStrike's strong competitive position in the industry.
  • My 1-year price target for CrowdStrike stock is $210, implying 37% upside from current levels.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Outperforming the Market. Learn More »

System hacked warning alert on notebook (Laptop). Cyber attack on computer network, Virus, Spyware, Malware or Malicious software. Cyber security and cybercrime. Compromised information internet.

PUGUN SJ/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first posted in Outperforming the Market on May 31, 2023.

I sent a Buy alert to members of Outperforming the Market about CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) after its 12%

Strong unit economics

Strong unit economics (CrowdStrike IR)

CrowdStrike's AI-led innovation in cybersecurity

CrowdStrike's AI-led innovation in cybersecurity (CrowdStrike IR)

CrowdStrike Falcon Platform

CrowdStrike Falcon Platform (CrowdStrike IR)

Charlotte AI application

Charlotte AI application (CrowdStrike IR)

Customers consolidating into CrowdStrike

Customers consolidating into CrowdStrike (CrowdStrike IR)

The Forrester Wave: Managed Detection And Response, Q2 2023

The Forrester Wave: Managed Detection And Response, Q2 2023 (The Forrester Wave)

Outperforming the Market

Outperforming the Market is focused on helping you outperform the market while having downside protection during volatile markets by providing you with comprehensive deep dive analysis articles, as well as access to The Barbell Portfolio.

The Barbell Portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 by 51% in the past year through owning high conviction growth, value and contrarian stocks.

Apart from focusing on bottom-up fundamental research, we also provide you with intrinsic value, 1-year and 3-year price targets in The Price Target report

Join us for the 2-week free trial to get access to The Barbell Portfolio today!

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
4.71K Followers
High conviction growth and value ideas for long-term outperformance

I am a portfolio manager with experience working for a hedge fund and a long-only equity fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management and I have a track record for outperformance in my portfolio. I have been writing consistently, with an article published each day on Seeking Alpha and on my Marketplace service.

Focused on long term investing, I believe in a barbell strategy in a portfolio, where there are both growth and value elements, which will be reflected in my articles. 

I will be running a Marketplace service, Outperforming the Market, where I will share with you The Barbell Portfolio, which consists of high conviction growth and value stocks to help you outperform in the long-term, as well as The Price Target Report, which tells subscribers how much discount the stock is trading to intrinsic value and the upside potential. Lastly, subscribers will be able to get direct access to me and can ask me anything about the investment process or stock picks.

CFA charter holder and graduated with degrees in Finance and Accounting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.