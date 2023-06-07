PUGUN SJ/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first posted in Outperforming the Market on May 31, 2023.

I sent a Buy alert to members of Outperforming the Market about CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) after its 12% plunge post earnings, as I am of the opinion that CrowdStrike had a solid FY1Q24 quarter, provided great guidance, and that the industry dynamics looks great for the company.

This article will delve into CrowdStrike's FY1Q24 and its guidance, as well as the key trends in the sector, including consolidation and AI.

I think that the selloff in CRWD stock after its earnings presents an excellent opportunity for long-term investors.

Beat across all fronts for FY1Q24

I think that CrowdStrike's FY1Q24 quarter was a solid one as the company beat its guidance on all fronts, including revenue, margins and free cash flow. The company demonstrated its ability to balance both growth and profitability in a difficult macroeconomic environment.

CrowdStrike highlighted that the challenging macro-environment continues to result in continued deal scrutiny and longer sales cycles, but the demand environment remained resilient, and the company's stellar sales execution resulted in net new annual recurring revenue ("ARR") of $174 million in the quarter. As a result, ending ARR for FY1Q24 was $2.7 billion, up 42% from the prior year.

Revenue for FY1Q24 grew 42% to $693 million, beating consensus by 2%. Management highlighted that international revenues grew strongly at 53% growth rate as they saw strong momentum in Europe, Middle East as well as Japan.

FY1Q24 gross margins came in at 78% while the company achieved its 80% subscription gross margin for the first time this quarter. This was made possible as its investments in data center and workload optimization resulted in improvements in FY1Q24. The company expects that with its continued efforts in the initiatives mentioned above, it will be able to drive subscription margins above 80% in a sustainable manner.

Operating expenses made up 61% of revenues, up from the 60% in the prior year as there was an increase in sales and marketing efforts in the quarter.

In FY1Q24, CrowdStrike's magic number came in at 1, which means that the company is highly efficient in acquiring new customers with its efforts in sales and marketing, while it achieved a rule of 75 based on free cash flows. Free cash flows grew 44% on a year-on-year basis to $227 million and reflected free cash flow margins of 33%. Operating income grew 40% year on year to $116 million in the quarter and operating margin was at 17% for the quarter. All that was achieved through fewer net new hires in FY1Q24, and the company plans to ramp up net new hires through the rest of FY24.

Strong unit economics (CrowdStrike IR)

Non-GAAP EPS for FY1Q24 came in at $0.57, beating market consensus by 14%. This was also the first time CrowdStrike managed to achieve GAAP profitability, which in my view, is a huge milestone for a growth company like CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike ended FY1Q24 with $2.93 billion in cash on its balance sheet.

Guidance relatively weaker than expected

For FY2Q24, management expects revenue to come in between $717 million to $727 million, which implies 34% to 36% growth. Non-GAAP EPS for FY2Q24 is expected to come in between $0.54 to $0.57.

For the full FY2024, CrowdStrike raised revenue guidance to between $3 billion and $3.04 billion, which implies a growth rate of between 34% to 35% from the prior year.

FY2024 income from operations is expected to be in the range of $499 million to $526 million while the non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.32 to $2.43.

Net new ARR assumptions for the first half FY2024 and full year FY2024 is maintained as they expect a 10% headwind in the first half while the full year to be modestly up. As a result, net new ARR will return to growth on a year-on-year basis based on the pipeline and momentum that they are seeing. As a result, I think that the market was somewhat disappointed from this weaker net new ARR guidance, as it could mean that the next quarter's net new ARR may potentially be weak.

That said, the net new ARR from million dollar and more customers continued to grow in the quarter. As a result, management guided that the pipeline they were seeing in FY2Q24, large customers and some deals that are about to close, they are confident about new ARR growth in the second half of FY2024.

Competitive advantage in AI as a long-term opportunity

While others have just hopped onto the AI bandwagon in recent months, CrowdStrike has been incorporating and leveraging AI in its business since inception.

CrowdStrike's AI-led innovation in cybersecurity (CrowdStrike IR)

CrowdStrike's AI-power cloud security business not only brings leading detection and quick remediation for customers, but also helps CrowdStrike improve efficiencies and improve margins.

CrowdStrike's Falcon Complete is an example of a product offering that is able to deliver higher margins and scale the business as a result of its innovation in AI.

CrowdStrike Falcon Platform (CrowdStrike IR)

One positive takeaway from management's comments about AI is that while generative AI is gaining traction, large language models will likely become commoditized in the future, but the data that they are trained on will not.

To explain further, large language models require a large amount of data set for it to be trained to derive better outcomes. As a result, while many large language models can be created over time, the ones that are truly differentiated comes from the large language models that have been trained on the best training data.

This is a huge long-term competitive moat for CrowdStrike because its dataset comprises of many petabytes and with each passing day, the platform continues to be collecting trillions of new data set from new events that happen daily. This is of course a huge competitive moat for CrowdStrike in the area of AI that enables the company to have a long-term and sustainable advantage in data. This is supplemented by its top tier human analysis from OverWatch, and its collection of more than 10 years of attack data and threat graph, as well as complete intelligence and incident response services that enables CrowdStrike to provide the best-in-class cybersecurity offering.

I believe that as generative AI adoption continues to increase, this will allow CrowdStrike's data advantage to outshine peers. Generative AI will have multiple consequences in the cybersecurity space. Malicious actors are able to generate more sophisticated and complex cyber threats as the barrier to entry has been lowered. As a result, I do think that this will result in more demand for leading offerings like CrowdStrike Falcon platform. On the other hand, generative AI is able to make it easier for practitioners in the cybersecurity space to become more skilled at protecting against cybersecurity threats.

Thus, CrowdStrike launched Charlotte AI, which is CrowdStrike's generative AI security analyst. I was highly impressed by what Charlotte AI was able to do and I think that Charlotte AI will help democratize the use of the Falcon platform as individuals anywhere from a novice to a security expert will be able to understand the cybersecurity threats that their organization is facing. Below, we can see how an individual can just ask Charlotte AI about any potential vulnerability involving Microsoft Outlook and Charlotte AI is able to answer quickly and accurately.

Charlotte AI application (CrowdStrike IR)

As a result, I think CrowdStrike's introduction of Charlotte AI will enable more individuals to use its Falcon platform and practically, it will help companies lower their operational costs and yield better outcomes.

CrowdStrike gave an excellent example about interest from AI companies in its cybersecurity offerings. This generative AI company was a customer of CrowdStrike but recently expanded to Falcon Cloud Security Complete to ensure the public cloud resources that it uses are secure. On top of that, CrowdStrike also recently announced its collaboration with Amazon's (AMZN) AWS to develop new generative AI applications that will enable customers to accelerate their AI, cloud and security journeys. For example, CrowdStrike is using the generative AI capabilities of Amazon Bedrock, which is a service that makes foundational models to develop Charlotte AI or to improve its Falcon platform offerings.

All in all, I think that CrowdStrike has a long history of incorporating AI into its platform and its long-term sustainable data advantage will enable it to provide industry leading cybersecurity offerings as generative AI adoption continues to grow.

Consolidation

Similar to Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) commentary about seeing industry consolidation over time, CrowdStrike is experiencing this benefit as more of its customers are recognizing the benefit of CrowdStrike's Falcon platform. Today, 62% of CrowdStrike's customers use at least five modules. On top of that, in 1Q24, the company managed to close more than 50% more deals that had at least eight modules compared to the prior year, which highlights how customers are increasing consolidating into the Falcon platform.

Customers consolidating into CrowdStrike (CrowdStrike IR)

The key reason for this consolidation into CrowdStrike's platform is because enterprise customers have realized 200% returns on investment on average when they use Falcon. As a result, the benefits that the Falcon platform brings to customers makes it an easier decision to consolidate with CrowdStrike to lower costs and achieve better protection outcomes.

Management highlighted that all the conversations with its customers have led to consolidation of their security stack. An example was given about two new Fortune 100 customers, both of which took up several modules and one of them even took up nine modules and replaced their legacy security vendor with CrowdStrike.

Targeted comments about Microsoft

CrowdStrike showed that it has a strong competitive position in the market and has a strong value proposition over Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).

It was found that out of 10 times, CrowdStrike was chosen over Microsoft and its win rates across all other competitors remained strong in the quarter.

Another enterprise customer with more than 50k customers highlighted that it costs them $2.3 million to upgrade from Microsoft E3 to E5, which is more than their CrowdStrike annual subscription.

As a result, CrowdStrike's platform offers customers with an alternative to Microsoft E5, which results in higher cybersecurity risks, increased headcount and it is also more expensive and complex.

As the industry consolidates, CrowdStrike is a clear beneficiary.

Growing leadership position in MDR

CrowdStrike achieved a leader position in the Forrester Wave managed detection and response report in 2Q23. According to Forrester, CrowdStrike's "exceptional" Falcon Complete MDR service "blends products, platforms, and services seamlessly for customers."

CrowdStrike achieved the number one market share second year in a row, as reported in Gartner's managed security service report.

On top of that, CrowdStrike's leadership in MDR extends to its MDR partner ecosystem, with almost 90% of the top 25 MDR vendors have built their MDR services on top of the Falcon platform. This demonstrates that they continue to select Falcon as their modern MDR platform of choice.

The Forrester Wave: Managed Detection And Response, Q2 2023 (The Forrester Wave)

Valuation

CrowdStrike is trading at 27x FY2025 EV/FCF after its 11% decline post earnings.

My 1-year price target for CrowdStrike is derived using the EV/FCF relative valuation. The company's peer group trades between 35x to 60x EV/FCF. I assume a 40x FY2025 EV/FCF for CrowdStrike.

Thus, my 1-year price target for CrowdStrike is $210, implying 37% upside from current levels.

I expect that CrowdStrike will deliver free cash flows of $1.2 billion, and after the 11% stock price decline post earnings, the free cash flow is rather attractive at 3.6%, which has never been seen before since CrowdStrike went public.

Conclusion

I think that the selloff in CRWD stock after its earnings presents an excellent opportunity for long-term investors.

To be clear, the selloff is due to some fears that CrowdStrike's growth is slowing as a result of its guidance.

However, I am of the view that we will continue to see CrowdStrike not only grow with the cybersecurity industry, but also gain share from incumbents, and be a beneficiary of the consolidation in the sector.

Also, the long-term opportunities with AI and the fact that CrowdStrike has focused on AI innovation since the start highlights that its business model has a long-term and sustainable data advantage that will deliver above industry growth.

I was actually more positive about CrowdStrike after this quarter than the prior quarter, as this highlighted to me the strong competitive position CrowdStrike has in the industry and its long-term competitive moat in AI.

As reiterated, my 1-year price target for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stock is $210, implying 37% upside from current levels.